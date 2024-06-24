Panthers are Stanley Cup champions

After forcing a Game 7 by coming back from a 0-3 deficit in the final series, the Edmonton Oilers had the opportunity to give a Canadian team its first Stanley Cup in 31 years. However, they had to beat the Florida Panthers, who certainly didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to win the first Stanley Cup in their history.

The Panthers, however, spoiled the party by winning Game 7 to get their hands on the precious trophy. Despite numerous Oilers attacks in the third period, Florida held the fort and went on to win their first-ever Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Oilers.

Fans of both teams had better not be late for the game. There was plenty of action right from the start. Carter Verhaeghe got the ball rolling by expertly redirecting Evan Rodrigues’ shot, giving Stuart Skinner no chance. Mattias Janmark brought everyone back to square one around two minutes later.

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE GAME 3 THE PANTHERS TAKE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/D6q8IBag61 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

MATTIAS JANMARK ANSWERS RIGHT BACK FOR THE OILERS!! pic.twitter.com/pUjQ6YfLjK – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Although the early stages of the game looked like an attacking affair, the next goal didn’t come until late in the second half. Sam Reinhart trusted his shot to give the Panthers back the lead.

PURE CHAOS IN SUNRISE AS THE CATS TAKE THE LEAD ONCE AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/MB8NaiQ3Y5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

The Panthers managed to do what they had been unable to do in the last three games of the series: thwart Connor McDavid. Florida had already succeeded in preventing McDavid from scoring in Game 6, but that was still in defeat.

This time, McDavid wasn’t able to score a single point, and he wasn’t able to bother Sergei Bobrovsky. That’s the key to success against the Oilers.

Bobrovsky looked like a real contortionist and got some help from Gustav Forsling in the third period to frustrate Connor McDavid.

In fact, Bobrovsky was completely back to his usual good self in the final game. The Oilers were extremely threatening in the third period, but just like in the first three games of the series, beating the Panthers’ goalie seemed impossible.

It’s a shame for the Edmonton Oilers, who played some excellent hockey in the last four games of the series. Many Canadian fans would have loved to see the first Stanley Cup won by a Canadian team since 1993, but we’ll have to wait another year.

As for the Panthers, they can thank themselves for waking up in the last game of this series. Their level of play was poor in Games 4, 5 and 6. In any case, it’s not how you get there that matters, but rather the result!

Extra time

The most positive thing Canadian fans can take from this victory is that Roberto Luongo has finally won a Stanley Cup!

I repeat this is Florida not Edmonton pic.twitter.com/Y7tPfwvmXy – Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 24, 2024

ROBERTO LUONGO GETS THE PARTY STARTED. pic.twitter.com/dAcexZw9ux – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Tkachuk gets called for tripping on this play. Thoughts on the call? ( : @espn)pic.twitter.com/Mfn9NsipLU – BarDown (@BarDown) June 25, 2024

