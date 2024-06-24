Eric Engels believes the Habs won’t hesitate to take a defenseman if he’s the best player available.Auteur: esmith
Four of them! We’ve been talking about it for ages!
If not… Will he move up? Down?
That’s a lot of questions, and that’s normal, because the Habs have several options on the table right now.
And if the Habs have to choose a defenseman, Eric Engels thinks they won’t hesitate when the time comes to announce the choice:
If the Canadiens don’t see another forward on their roster equal to one of the top defensemen who might be available, then I don’t think they’ll hesitate to take a defenseman. – Eric Engels
Sportsnet’s Eric Engels still believes in the chances of Cayden Lindstrom OR Ivan Demidov being available at #5.
But if they aren’t, this is where it gets particularly interesting:
It’s the beginning of a week that could be transformational for the Montreal Canadiens. @EricEngels takes a look at why the team is one of the NHL’s biggest wild cards heading into the draft. https://t.co/tTP3jVlkSf
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 24, 2024
Most Habs fans don’t want to see the Habs pick a defenseman because, in the eyes of many, the club “already has too many”.
But in reality, that’s not necessarily the case.
It’s true that the Habs have some fine prospects on the blue line, and there’s no doubt about it. Mailloux, Hutson, Reinbacher, Guhle, Xhekaj, Struble…
But does any one of them have the potential to be the club’s number-one defenseman for years to come? Can the Habs go to war with Guhle as their first defenseman?
Even if it’s not unanimous, the option of drafting a defenseman must be on the table.
