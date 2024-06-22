Mitch Marner traded to the Los Angeles Kings: a thoughtful consideration

Mitch Marner traded to the Los Angeles Kings: a thoughtful considerationAuteur: ewilson
The Kings had given the moon to acquire Dubois in a sign & trade, but it didn’t work out as planned.
Los Angeles had to get rid of him by taking on Darcy Kuemper’s contract for $5.25 million over the next three seasons.
To acquire a player of Mitch Marner’s caliber, you’ll have to pay big bucks.
The Kings’ 21st pick could also very well end up in this exchange.
There are the necessary assets, but Los Angeles can’t give too much away by sacrificing its future and/or core players.
If I were Rob Blake, I’d do anything to acquire a talent like Marner, even if it means sacrificing your best hope in Brandt Clarke, who should become an excellent defenseman.
Overtime
– He looks set to break Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals scored.
– Still, very interesting all this. The famous Russian factor shouldn’t be a factor.
– AS Roma and Olympique de Marseille are among the clubs interested in the Quebecker’s services.
– Home runs were popular with the Jays today.
– It couldn’t have been good.
