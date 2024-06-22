Mitch Marner traded to the Los Angeles Kings: a thoughtful consideration

The Kings had given the moon to acquire Dubois in a sign & trade, but it didn’t work out as planned.

Los Angeles had to get rid of him by taking on Darcy Kuemper’s contract for $5.25 million over the next three seasons.

Why not Mitch Marner for the Kings?https://t.co/ptJ1M7f5v7 – RDS (@RDSca) June 20, 2024

In the end, the Kings still managed to save some space under the payroll, and this may help the club acquire a player. Kevin Weekes was on TSN Overdrive recently and he came up with a pretty interesting name for the Kings: Mitch Marner.The Kings need to re-sign, among others, Quinton Byfield, who should command a good salary. The other players requiring contract extensions are not impact players. With just over $23 million currently under payroll , the Kings have room to pick up a good player, either on the free agent market on July 1, or via trade.

To acquire a player of Mitch Marner’s caliber, you’ll have to pay big bucks.

A guy like Brandt Clarke, a very good defensive prospect, may have to be included.Alex Turcotte, who has just signed a contract extension with the Kings, could be a player targeted by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Kings’ 21st pick could also very well end up in this exchange.

There are the necessary assets, but Los Angeles can’t give too much away by sacrificing its future and/or core players.

If I were Rob Blake, I’d do anything to acquire a talent like Marner, even if it means sacrificing your best hope in Brandt Clarke, who should become an excellent defenseman.

Overtime

The Leafs need a good defenseman to back up Morgan Rielly.Clarke is right-handed and could fit right in with Rielly.Rob Blake must use the money saved in the Dubois trade to make up for the loss of the Quebecer.

– He looks set to break Wayne Gretzky’s record for most career goals scored.

If (When) Ovechkin scores 35+ goals next season I will get an Ovechkin tattoo.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/5qUI1B8075 – OffSZN Elite (@GretzkyHateClub) June 22, 2024

– Still, very interesting all this. The famous Russian factor shouldn’t be a factor.

The list is long… Wheeler, Hayes, Vesey, Fox, Gauthier… There’s definite risk taking American kids – especially if you’re in a non-elite Canadian market – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 22, 2024

– AS Roma and Olympique de Marseille are among the clubs interested in the Quebecker’s services.

A big transfer in sight for the Quebecer? https://t.co/ESmjXEZhla – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 22, 2024

– Home runs were popular with the Jays today.

The ball travels well in Cleveland! https://t.co/3AtQ5dGxan – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 22, 2024

– It couldn’t have been good.