Series wrap-up: Oilers still alive and kicking

THIS SERIES ISN’T OVER Edmonton wins Game 5 and are dragging Florida back to Alberta for Game 6.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/X2Hdz49C1l – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 19, 2024

As early as last night, the Panthers could put an end to this 2023-2024 season. They had the Oilers on the ropes.But it was the visitors who won the game. They narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the series.5-3 victory.

Connor McDavid’s team got off to a great start.

Despite being a man down, they were the ones to break the ice. Connor Brown served up a beautiful feint to Sergei Bobrovsky.In the second period, the Oilers redoubled their efforts.

At the end of a power play, Zach Hyman scored from his desk. He deflected Evan Bouchard’s shot to double his team’s lead.

IT’S A POWERPLAY GOAL FOR THE OILERS 2-0 EDMONTON pic.twitter.com/7dsnnv2tgK – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 19, 2024

CONNOR MCDAVID PUTS THE OILERS UP 3-0 pic.twitter.com/XDk389015X – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 19, 2024

Then, moments later, Connor McDavid completely silenced the Florida crowd.From a tight angle, he made Bobrovsky look very bad.

Florida hadn’t said its last word.

Shortly after McDavid’s goal, Matthew Tkachuk, hitherto very quiet in the series, brought the amphitheatre back to life.

MATTHEW TKACHUK SAID HOLD THE PHONE BACK TO A TWO GOAL GAME pic.twitter.com/U9kNaaT1F0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 19, 2024

What a maneuver by McDavid who does everything for Corey Perry pic.twitter.com/rSt9JDqPX1 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 19, 2024

This game isn’t over yet! pic.twitter.com/ljsaPIPjjB – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 19, 2024

After all that, McDavid decided to take matters into his own hands.What a move to allow Corey Perry to score.14 seconds later, Evan Rodrigues closed the gap.And in the third period, Oliver Ekman-Larsson kept the Oilers hot.

Despite a buzzing home crowd, the Oilers’ 97 completed the win in an empty net despite a fine effort from Tkachuk.

He finished with two goals and two assists. He rose to the occasion!The tide has completely turned in this series.Game six will be played Friday night in Edmonton.

– He saved the day.

Stu with the blocker : Sportsnet

: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/fg2I44A9yx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2024

– What a player!

Evan Bouchard has the most assists by a defenseman in a single postseason #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/d00CBYzYm3 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 19, 2024

– Scorers of the game:

Connor McDavid 2 goals 2 assistsEvan Bouchard 3 assistsEvan Rodrigues 1 goal 1 assistMatthew Tkachuk 1 goal 1 assistConnor Brown 1 goalCorey Perry 1 goalZach Hyman 1 goalWarren Foegele 1 assistOliver Ekman-Larsson 1 goalBrandon Montour 1 assistSam Bennett 1 assist