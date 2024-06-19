Skip to content
News

Series wrap-up: Oilers still alive and kicking

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Series wrap-up: Oilers still alive and kicking
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
As early as last night, the Panthers could put an end to this 2023-2024 season. They had the Oilers on the ropes.

But it was the visitors who won the game. They narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the series.

5-3 victory.

Connor McDavid’s team got off to a great start.

Despite being a man down, they were the ones to break the ice. Connor Brown served up a beautiful feint to Sergei Bobrovsky.

In the second period, the Oilers redoubled their efforts.

At the end of a power play, Zach Hyman scored from his desk. He deflected Evan Bouchard’s shot to double his team’s lead.

Then, moments later, Connor McDavid completely silenced the Florida crowd.

From a tight angle, he made Bobrovsky look very bad.

Florida hadn’t said its last word.

Shortly after McDavid’s goal, Matthew Tkachuk, hitherto very quiet in the series, brought the amphitheatre back to life.

After all that, McDavid decided to take matters into his own hands.

What a move to allow Corey Perry to score.

14 seconds later, Evan Rodrigues closed the gap.

And in the third period, Oliver Ekman-Larsson kept the Oilers hot.

Despite a buzzing home crowd, the Oilers’ 97 completed the win in an empty net despite a fine effort from Tkachuk.

He finished with two goals and two assists. He rose to the occasion!

The tide has completely turned in this series.

Game six will be played Friday night in Edmonton.

Overtime

– He saved the day.

– What a player!

Scorers of the game:

Connor McDavid 2 goals 2 assists

Evan Bouchard 3 assists

Evan Rodrigues 1 goal 1 assist

Matthew Tkachuk 1 goal 1 assist

Connor Brown 1 goal

Corey Perry 1 goal

Zach Hyman 1 goal

Warren Foegele 1 assist

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 1 goal

Brandon Montour 1 assist

Sam Bennett 1 assist

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content