Series wrap-up: Oilers still alive and kicking
THIS SERIES ISN’T OVER
Edmonton wins Game 5 and are dragging Florida back to Alberta for Game 6.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/X2Hdz49C1l
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 19, 2024
Connor McDavid’s team got off to a great start.
CONNOR BROWN OPENS THE SCORING IN GAME 5 WITH A SHORTHANDED GOAL! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2024
At the end of a power play, Zach Hyman scored from his desk. He deflected Evan Bouchard’s shot to double his team’s lead.
IT’S A POWERPLAY GOAL FOR THE OILERS
2-0 EDMONTON pic.twitter.com/7dsnnv2tgK
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 19, 2024
CONNOR MCDAVID PUTS THE OILERS UP 3-0 pic.twitter.com/XDk389015X
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 19, 2024
Florida hadn’t said its last word.
Shortly after McDavid’s goal, Matthew Tkachuk, hitherto very quiet in the series, brought the amphitheatre back to life.
MATTHEW TKACHUK SAID HOLD THE PHONE
BACK TO A TWO GOAL GAME pic.twitter.com/U9kNaaT1F0
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 19, 2024
What a maneuver by McDavid who does everything for Corey Perry pic.twitter.com/rSt9JDqPX1
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 19, 2024
NOT DONE YET.
14 seconds later, Florida answers
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/52ujT9n5xm
– BarDown (@BarDown) June 19, 2024
This game isn’t over yet! pic.twitter.com/ljsaPIPjjB
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 19, 2024
Despite a buzzing home crowd, the Oilers’ 97 completed the win in an empty net despite a fine effort from Tkachuk.
Overtime
– He saved the day.
Stu with the blocker
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2024
– What a player!
Evan Bouchard has the most assists by a defenseman in a single postseason #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/d00CBYzYm3
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 19, 2024
– Scorers of the game: