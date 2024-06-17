Jonathan Huberdeau “can’t wait for the Panthers to lift the Cup”.

I don’t know if you remember where you were on July 22, 2022, but I do. To refresh your memory a bit, that was the date of the monstrous trade between the Flames and the Panthers that sent Jonathan Huberdeau (and MacKenzie Weegar) to Calgary and Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.

One of the biggest trades of the last decade.

That summer, the Quebecer was coming off a 115-point season. He finished among the league’s top scorers, but at the time of writing, his time in Alberta won’t go down in history. After signing a huge eight-year, $84 million pact, he didn’t break the 60-point mark. And injuries didn’t slow him down… At least, he didn’t miss many games.

He’s due to blossom, in any case.

On Saturday, the forward gave an interview to TVA Sports and confessed that last year, it gave him a little heartache to see his former team in the Stanley Cup Final. Deep down, he didn’t necessarily want to see them lift the trophy.

This year is different.

After Game 3, he contacted a few former teammates and told them he couldn’t wait for them to lift the Cup. Let’s hope for Florida’s sake that Huberdeau didn’t jinx him…

It’s still going to do something to me, but I’m really happy for the guys I know who are working hard. – Jonathan Huberdeau

Paul Maurice’s team still has three games to win, but with their defeat the day before yesterday, this series is far from over. The Oilers have shown that they are not to be taken lightly.

Extension

While the Panthers live out their glory years, the hard years are coming for Huby and the Flames. It’s very sad, but he can still say he contributed to the Florida team’s success. After all, he helped the club acquire one of the team’s most important players in Tkachuk.