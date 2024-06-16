Maxime Comtois signed his AHL contract in the car

Maxime Comtois signed his AHL contract in the carAuteur: mgarcia
First, he asked the Ducks for a trade at the 2023 deadline, which didn’t work out.
By mutual agreement, the Ducks didn’t qualify him so he could test the free agent market, but it didn’t work out the way he’d hoped.
On the No Restrictions podcast, hosted by Kevin Raphaël, he opened up about the incredible story that led him to find another NHL contract.
“It’s been a long summer, lots going on. I finally accepted a tryout in Vegas. I had a good camp, but they already had their whole team. It was a bit hard to find a spot.” – Maxime Comtois
He had received offers in Europe, but he wasn’t really interested, because he wanted to come back to the NHL.
Comtois decided to take his car from Vegas to Montreal, and if something happened with Chicago, he’d stop on the way, because that’s where he was going anyway.
