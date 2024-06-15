The Oilers have already begun contract negotiations with Leon Draisaitl.

The Edmonton Oilers had a season of two halves: at the start of the season, they were awful, which led to the coach’s dismissal.

After the new coach was hired, the team turned around. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl became Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl again.

Despite an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, things are not rosy in Alberta as the club loses 0-3. The two-headed monster must wake up, or else…

If not, Florida will easily take top honours.

Speaking of the two-headed monster, he’s one of the best duos in hockey history, without a doubt. While 97 is rooted to Alberta for two more seasons, that’s not necessarily the case for the German, who will become a free agent at the end of next season. So far, the Sharks and Bruins have been mentioned as potential fits . Marc Antoine Godin has also mentioned the Habs, but this is definitely more wishful thinking than actual fact.

But what you need to know is that Draisaitl may not be leaving at all costs. According to Frank Seravalli, the two sides have already begun contract negotiations. An agreement could be reached as early as July 1, in just a few days’ time.

That’s what Seravalli told Oilers Now . Our colleagues at Habsolument Fan reported the information this morning.

Seravalli says Oilers have begun contract talks with Draisaitl, McDavid is committed to staying in Edmonton #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/geIrR924yk – Jacob Kerr (@timminstoilets) June 15, 2024

In the same podcast, the excellent tipster also said that the captain will remain in Edmonton, beyond the two years remaining on his contract.

And either way, Ken Holland (or his successor) will do whatever it takes to keep the world’s best player in town. He won’t hesitate to extend his superstar and make him the highest-paid player annually. Auston Matthews currently leads the way in this regard ($13.25 million).

Draisaitl, who currently earns $8.5 million a year, will also be entitled to a significant salary increase. And with the increase in the salary cap and the expiry of his contract coming at a good time for him, it’s safe to assume that he will momentarily (while McDavid signs another pact) become the highest-paid player in history.

Overtime

Will Edmonton, who will also have Evan Bouchard to extend on July 1, 2025 (or earlier), have enough money available to keep all three? To be continued.One thing is certain: the GM will have his work cut out for him, and will have to do some gymnastics with the payroll. He can ask Julien BriseBois for advice.

