Senators: 7th pick available

 Auteur: ewilson
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Ottawa Senators are in a strange situation. While they should have been competitive and at least contending for a playoff spot, they’ve had another tough year.

The goal will be to get to the next level.

This leaves them with the 7th overall pick, but they could well cash in on it.

Team senior vice-president Dave Poulin confirmed to media members that the team was listening to offers for this famous pick. General manager Steve Staios wants to remain flexible, and everything could depend on how the first round pans out.

With the Devils’ (10th) and Sabres’ (11th) picks potentially available for a trade, that’s a lot of options for a team like the Habs, who could add two important pieces to their rebuild.

Conversely, New Jersey, Buffalo and Ottawa are all looking to move up to the next level and win immediately.

A game in Gatineau

That’s not all we’ve learned about the Ontario team.

The team will travel to Gatineau to play an intra-squad match (White vs. Black).

It’s a good initiative to include, if only a little, the people of Gatineau. It was a promise of the new administration and it’s a small first step in getting people in Quebec interested in the team.

But will it be enough?

Not just yet for Daniel Alfredsson

Daniel Alfredsson enjoyed an illustrious career with the Ottawa Senators. He was brought in behind the bench last year, but a career as a head coach will have to wait.

The former captain has told senior management that it will be 3-4 years before he considers leading the team.

Last year, many thought Jacques Martin would groom him to be the team’s next head coach, who eventually hired Travis Green instead.

Does the former captain want to do like Rod Brind’Amour and be an assistant for several years before he’s ready to take the lead of a good club? It’s possible, yes.

The goalkeeping situation

The Senators’ biggest question mark is in front of the net. Poulin has openly mentioned that he’s looking to improve his team in this position.

He said the solution could come internally or externally, but promised it would be better next year.

