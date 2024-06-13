New contract for Kaapo Kakko in New York

Kaapo Kakko was the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 draft.However, the forward was never really able to establish himself as an impact player in the National League.

He enjoyed a fine 2022-2023 season (40 points in 82 games), but it was more difficult last season. He didn’t live up to expectations, collecting 19 points (13 goals) in 61 games with the Rangers.

That said, New York isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

#NYR re-up Kaapo Kakko on a one-year deal at $2.4 million, which is exactly what his qualifying offer was slated to be later this month. Rangers get some cost certainty. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 13, 2024

The player signed a one-year contract extension, which will pay him $2.4 million next season.Without an agreement, Kaako would have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

The player’s signing doesn’t come with any great risks at that salary. Quite the contrary, in fact.

After all, the Rangers are patient in his case and that’s to be expected.

Then again, we’re talking about a guy who was selected 2nd in the draft.

Sometimes it takes longer for a player to develop, and the Rangers know this because they saw Alexis Lafrenière excel last season.

However, I have a feeling that this is Kakko’s last chance in the Big Apple.

He’ll be playing his sixth full season in the National League… And at some point, he’ll have to break through before it’s too late.

On the other hand, it could be difficult for him to shine behind the Blue Shirts’ big guns.

Overtime

It will be up to Peter Laviolette to put her in a situation where he can be successful.

