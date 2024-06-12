Storm forces Panthers plane to leave Florida late

Storm forces Panthers plane to leave Florida lateAuteur: esmith
Of course, after Game #2 on Monday night, the Oilers were quick to return to Edmonton. That said, the Panthers decided to stay in Florida and make the trip today…
At the moment, there’s a huge storm in Florida, so many flights have been cancelled since yesterday. In particular, the Panthers flight was grounded for quite some time today, having been scheduled to leave around 1 p.m. Eastern time.
The flight from Florida to Edmonton has taken off – the #FlaPanthers are on their way to arrive tonight, where they’ll stay at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, a hotel many players are familiar with from the bubble.
Including Carter Verhaeghe, who won the cup in 2020.
What’s important to remember is that this final is the one in NHL history where the distance between the two opponents is the greatest.
The journey is already long enough, and the weather doesn’t help.
Going the distance. pic.twitter.com/7igAmNci3i
Right now, the Oilers must be thinking they’ve made an excellent decision by heading home as soon as possible. While they’re comfortably ensconced in their facilities, the Panthers are seeing their plans turned upside down.
Paul Maurice noted that he didn’t want to rush his players by leaving early yesterday morning… but that might have made things easier down the road.
We’ll see if this delay has an impact on the Panthers’ energy levels tomorrow night, but clearly, the Oilers wouldn’t say no to a little help from the weather.
All’s fair in the playoffs, as they say.
– Considering they’ll still be on the plane, it’s not likely to happen.
The NHL had scheduled a Florida Panthers media availability for approx 6 p.m. local time in Edmonton. Nothing official from the league yet, but it seems likely to be cancelled due to the team’s travel issues.
It will be an evening arrival, at best, for Florida before Game 3.
Lowest Oilers p% by opponent in the regular season:
.000 – Vancouver Canucks
.000 – Florida Panthers
.000 – Tampa Bay Lightning
.333 – Dallas Stars
Edmonton is really facing their demons on this run. pic.twitter.com/roOSazOBSx
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 12, 2024
