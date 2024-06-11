Skip to content
News

Series wrap-up: Panthers just two wins away from the Stanley Cup

 Auteur: cbrown
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Series wrap-up: Panthers just two wins away from the Stanley Cup
Credit: Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Last night, game two of the Stanley Cup Final was played.

Florida could take an important two-game lead in the series.

For the occasion, they welcomed Edmonton to Sunrise.

With their 4-1 victory, the Panthers are now just two wins away from the precious trophy.

Edmonton is feeling the frustration.

As for the game itself, it started well for the visitors.

Mattias Ekholm broke the ice with the first shot of the match.

It was the first and only goal scored against Sergei Bobrovsky, who is a real wall in the final.

However, the Floridian reply was not long in coming. Niko Mikkola beat Stuart Skinner midway through the second period.

Then Evan Rodrigues decided to take matters into his own hands.

He scored not one, but two consecutive goals to give his club a two-goal lead.

Final score: 4-1. Sergei Bobrovsky was once again good with a performance of 18 saves on 19 shots.

Florida heads to Alberta with a 2-0 series lead. Should Kris Knoblauch make any changes to his line-up?

The next game is Thursday, 8 p.m., in Edmonton.

Prolongation

– A nice visit.

– A game number two to forget for Warren Foegele.

– Scorers of the match.

(Credit: NHL.com )
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content