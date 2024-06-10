Skip to content
Edmonton McDonald’s could change its name to McDavid

Credit: Ca Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

When you think of the NHL’s best player, you immediately think of Connor McDavid. He may not have had the expected playoff success in previous seasons, but this year he has the chance to lift the Stanley Cup at arm’s length.

All that remains is to eliminate the mighty Florida Panthers. But that’s not going to be easy.

On the other hand, if he pulls off the feat and delivers a first Stanley Cup to a Canadian team since 1993, he’ll not only earn the praise of the world, he could also have a restaurant named after him!

McDonald’s Canada recently sent a message to McDavid on social network X, explaining that if #97 brings the Stanley Cup back to Canada, one of Edmonton’s McDonald’s restaurants will change its name to “McDavid’s”!

I don’t know about you, but the idea of being able to eat a Big MacDavid at McDavid’s seriously makes my mouth water!

McDonald’s Canada has played its cards right in this case. If a restaurant owned by the world’s largest fast-food chain were to change its name to that of the best player in its country’s favourite sport, it would attract not only curious onlookers, but also a good number of fans of the player in question.

Even though the Oilers lost the first game of the series to the Panthers, Connor McDavid has nothing to be ashamed of since the start of the playoffs. He leads the league in points with a whopping 31 in just 19 games.

The Panthers’ defensemen will have to keep an eye on him throughout the final series, and the Oilers shouldn’t be allowed a power play.

I seriously like the McDonald’s idea. Maybe if the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup in the next few years, one of Montreal’s McDonald’s could change its name to Suzuki’s or Slafkovsky’s.

I’d go for a burger at Slafkovsky’s myself.

