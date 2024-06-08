Official: Salary cap to rise to $88 million in 2024-2025

Official: Salary cap to rise to $88 million in 2024-2025Auteur: ewilson
Initially, it was to rise to $87.7 million. That’s $300,000 more than anticipated. Good news, then.
Hearing #NHL salary cap upper limit next season will be $88 million – a slight rise from the $87.7 million figure called for in the CBA’s MOU.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2024
The duel between Canada and the United States will take place at the Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/xufQabzRDp
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 8, 2024
But the most important match excluding the final (Canada vs. USA) will be played on Canadian soil. France Margaret Bélanger says it’s a privilege to welcome the best international players in the world.
France Margaret Bélanger on hosting the 4 Nations Confrontation in Montreal: https://t.co/ahwX2uw3fb pic.twitter.com/S3dJFnAoug
– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 8, 2024
As for the competition, which runs from February 12 to 20, here’s the complete schedule at the Bell Centre:
- Canada vs Sweden February 12, 8pm;
- United States vs Finland February 13, 8pm;
- Finland vs Sweden February 15 1pm;
- United States vs Canada February 15, 8pm.
- Canada vs Finland February 17 1pm
- Sweden vs United States February 17, 8pm
- Final February 20, 8pm
Gary Bettman reports that the NHL broke a record for attendance at its arenas this season.
Nearly 23 million tickets sold and 97% of capacity reached for games. #NHL
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) June 8, 2024
The league is healthy. However, expansion is not in the cards. Half a dozen teams are interested, but it’s status quo for now.
The two hockey men still haven’t been given the green light to work in the big league. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why the Leafs have turned to Craig Berube and Lane Lambert of late.
The problem, according to Bettman’s assistant: he doesn’t think the Players’ Association can change/modify the rules before the current collective agreement expires. In two years, it will expire. By then, Nikita Kucherov-type situations will have arisen.
In gusts
– Sick.
WWE releases first officially licensed NHL product, a Stanley Cup championship title belt https://t.co/e2SeBvVohs
– RMNB (@rmnb) June 8, 2024
– Good game everyone!
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 60 seconds, courtesy of @renlavoietva! #TimetoHunt #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/iFEako4371
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2024
– Quite a performance!
Kevin Gausman spent the whole game on the mound https://t.co/ViukFJS8Ro
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2024