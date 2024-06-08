Vincent Desharnais convinced Quebec will side with the Oilers

Finally!After five days of waiting, the Stanley Cup final series is finally underway. The Oilers visit the Panthers tonight.Emotions are running high for the occasion. Even the Montreal Canadiens retweeted this NHL publication.

As for the main players in the video below, my hat’s off to them.

Amazing! Cheering on the Oilers starting tonight!! https://t.co/SPMDGgM77s – Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) June 8, 2024

What a thrill!Well, tonight at 8pm, the two teams will cross swords.

On the Oilers’ side, many people in Canada, and especially in Quebec, are behind them. Indeed, Vincent Desharnais, despite missing his team’s last three games and being left out of the lineup, is feverish, and from Lac-Mégantic to Montreal, Quebecers have contacted him.

They’ve become fans, and it’s great to see that. – Vincent Desharnais

The Oilers will have no shortage of fans, at home and elsewhere.https://t.co/qP6Ceicy19 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2024

Quebec is behind the Oilers.

But it’s not just in la Belle Province that fans are passionate.

In Alberta, Oilers fans in Edmonton are just as passionate. According to Desharnais, an emotional man stopped him at the grocery store to thank him for his favourites’ run.

Oilers fans are pretty special (…) I’m still pinching myself. It’s unreal. – Vincent Desharnais

Breaking news

The Canadian favourites will have the chance to bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.Which team will you be cheering for over the next few days?

– The salary cap will officially rise to $88 million.

Hearing #NHL salary cap upper limit next season will be $88 million – a slight rise from the $87.7 million figure called for in the CBA’s MOU. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2024

– Enjoy the show.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the season’s final road trip and Lane Hutson’s arrival to the team in this final episode of Behind the Canadiens for 2023-2024, presented by @MarriottBonvoy Watch on YouTube ↓ #GoHabsGo

https://t.co/sCeN0Nroll pic.twitter.com/PdLiBl6YMo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 8, 2024

– The Canadiens are due for a big acquisition. [The Gazette]

– Nice to see.

Grand Prix du Canada: local sports stars in the square footage https://t.co/C2nTSZ2QRo – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 8, 2024

– Macklin Celebrini did his best at the combine.

Macklin Celebrini wasn’t overjoyed with his numbers at the fitness testing at the Scouting Combine, but there were a few players who were. Take a look at Celebrini’s day and the top performers here.https://t.co/2Qu6nQ3XE7 – Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) June 8, 2024

– Kossé ça?