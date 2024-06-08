Skip to content
Vincent Desharnais convinced Quebec will side with the Oilers

Credit: Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Finally!

After five days of waiting, the Stanley Cup final series is finally underway. The Oilers visit the Panthers tonight.

Emotions are running high for the occasion. Even the Montreal Canadiens retweeted this NHL publication.

As for the main players in the video below, my hat’s off to them.

What a thrill!

Well, tonight at 8pm, the two teams will cross swords.

On the Oilers’ side, many people in Canada, and especially in Quebec, are behind them. Indeed, Vincent Desharnais, despite missing his team’s last three games and being left out of the lineup, is feverish, and from Lac-Mégantic to Montreal, Quebecers have contacted him.

They’ve become fans, and it’s great to see that. – Vincent Desharnais

Quebec is behind the Oilers.

But it’s not just in la Belle Province that fans are passionate.

In Alberta, Oilers fans in Edmonton are just as passionate. According to Desharnais, an emotional man stopped him at the grocery store to thank him for his favourites’ run.

Oilers fans are pretty special (…) I’m still pinching myself. It’s unreal. – Vincent Desharnais

The Canadian favourites will have the chance to bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

Which team will you be cheering for over the next few days?

