Cayden Lindstrom: “in 30 years, he’s the best I’ve had”, says Gallagher’s father

Cayden Lindstrom: “in 30 years, he’s the best I’ve had”, says Gallagher’s fatherAuteur: jwilliams
Each NHL team’s staff wants to have as much information on the prospects as possible, and as many sides as possible.
Whether it’s positive comments, worrisome analyses or information on the players’ state of health, fans want to know everything they can to make up their minds about which prospect they’d prefer to see their favorite team select.
At the moment, the most talked-about names for the Montreal Canadiens’ fifth pick are Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom, Tij Iginla and Berkly Catton.
However, Lindstrom took the time to say at yesterday’s combine that he was doing very well and training with great intensity practically every day.
Cayden Lindstrom on his state of health:
“Listen. I train 5-6 times a week on and off the ice with a lot of intensity. I’m doing really well. Really good!”
We wouldn’t want to have an elite player like Lindstrom injured more often than not.
In fact, when it comes to physical attributes, especially speed and power, Lindstrom is the best young player in 30 years to have passed through the academy of Ian Gallagher, Brendan’s father.
Source: https://t.co/3wib02vLc4 Cayden Lindstrom’s dream of playing under the bright lights of the NHL is approaching
Indeed, that’s what Brendan Gallagher’s father told The Athletic’ s Arpon Basu in an interview, when he confided that he’s always been impressed by Lindstrom.
The young man’s speed and power have always really impressed Gallagher’s father.
“He would race on the beach with professional players with 10 years’ experience, and he would finish the race before them. He developed really well in those categories.” Ian Gallagher
