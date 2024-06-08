Skip to content
News

Cayden Lindstrom: “in 30 years, he’s the best I’ve had”, says Gallagher’s father

 Auteur: jwilliams
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Cayden Lindstrom: “in 30 years, he’s the best I’ve had”, says Gallagher’s father
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The closer the draft gets, the more we hear different versions of analysis and commentary about the various top prospects.

Each NHL team’s staff wants to have as much information on the prospects as possible, and as many sides as possible.

Of course, the same goes for the fans, especially Montreal Canadiens fans, who want to know as much as possible about their favorite prospects.

Whether it’s positive comments, worrisome analyses or information on the players’ state of health, fans want to know everything they can to make up their minds about which prospect they’d prefer to see their favorite team select.

At the moment, the most talked-about names for the Montreal Canadiens’ fifth pick are Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom, Tij Iginla and Berkly Catton.

We can even add the name of Beckett Sennecke, who is becoming increasingly popular in Montreal.

In short, there are several prospects who appeal to fans, so any information is important in deciding which one you prefer.

In the case of Cayden Lindstrom, the main concern right now is his state of health, given the numerous injuries that have kept him out of action this season.

However, Lindstrom took the time to say at yesterday’s combine that he was doing very well and training with great intensity practically every day.

This is good news, given that some were beginning to doubt his health and that he might be as fragile as a certain Kirby Dach.

We wouldn’t want to have an elite player like Lindstrom injured more often than not.

But what really helps Lindstrom recover from injury is his impressive physique.

In fact, when it comes to physical attributes, especially speed and power, Lindstrom is the best young player in 30 years to have passed through the academy of Ian Gallagher, Brendan’s father.

Indeed, that’s what Brendan Gallagher’s father told The Athletic’ s Arpon Basu in an interview, when he confided that he’s always been impressed by Lindstrom.

Ian Gallagher is president of the Delta Hockey Academy, and has therefore seen Cayden Lindstrom evolve and develop at close quarters.

The young man’s speed and power have always really impressed Gallagher’s father.

“He would race on the beach with professional players with 10 years’ experience, and he would finish the race before them. He developed really well in those categories.” Ian Gallagher

In short, Lindstrom really is a war machine, and his 6-foot-3, 210-pound physique will really come in handy when he reaches the NHL.

With the right development, akin to Juraj Slafkovsky with the Habs, Lindstrom will become an excellent hockey player in the NHL.

In a gust

– To be continued.

– A good jokester, this Gally.

See this post on Instagram

A publication shared by @pregametwirl

– Canada will face France tomorrow.

– CF Montreal players’ predictions.

– And another one for Swiatek.

– Of course.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content