"They really need to change their glasses": Simon Boisvert when he sees Trevor Connelly out of a top-10 finish
One example is Brad Lambert, who was seen as a top-10 prospect at the beginning of the year and eventually fell all the way down to the Winnipeg Jets’ 30ᵉ ranking.
So we’re all wondering why such a talented prospect has slipped so much.
Indeed, Connelly is already excluded from the top-10 of virtually all the experts’ lists, except one, namely Simon Boisvert’s.
Simon "Snake" Boisvert on why most lists don't have Trevor Connelly in their top 10: "I think they should all go to the optometrist and change their glasses" #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast
Indeed, Boisvert simply can’t believe that Connelly is excluded from the top-10 on all these different lists.
For him, the experts and analysts simply don’t see Connelly’s talent and potential.
That’s a pretty big comparison to make about Connelly, but it’s very much in line with what Boisvert said about Connelly a while back, namely that the young American is going to be worth the price of the season ticket as he’s going to electrify the crowds.
In short, Boisvert likes Connelly a lot and doesn’t understand why the young man’s off-ice problems are affecting his draft ranking so much.
For the prospect analyst, it’s a case of a teenager acting like a teenager.
In short, here’s a name to keep an eye on at the draft, as the young man who amassed 78 points, including 51 goals in 52 games this season in the USHL with the Storm Tri-City could very well slip to the end of the first round.
In a gust
– Tij Iginla is 6 feet tall.
Tij Iginla measures in at 6-foot even, as expected.
– Clearly a name to watch.
Letourneau was supposed to play all next season with USHL Sioux Falls but with Will Smith leaving Boston College he'll start there instead in the fall.
– Quite a story.
Imagine you win a WHL championship, then interview at your alma mater for the job you really want – but your WHL team cans you when they find out you interviewed.
That started Kris Knoblauch on a path back to Edmonton – to coach the #Oilers.
Destiny? https://t.co/6U2UQttbx7
