Snoop Dogg, Arber Xhekaj and Chris Nilan join forces to launch new clothing line

Snoop Dogg, Arber Xhekaj and Chris Nilan join forces to launch new clothing lineAuteur: ataylor
At the CN Complex in Brossard, the Habs’ training arena, Snoop Dogg will be in attendance, along with current and former Habs strongmen Arber Xhekaj and Chris Nilan.
Death Row Records is excited to announce the drop of its limited hockey clothing line featuring current & former NHL enforcers.
All members of the Media and General Public are welcome to join us on Saturday, June 8 between 12 and 4 pm at the CN Sportsplex in Brossard, Quebec…. pic.twitter.com/CSsXblBYhV
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) June 7, 2024
As the former strongman said at the end of his radio show on BPM Sports, on June 20 in Edmonton, on the eve of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, Death Row Records will pay tribute to Laraque with its own jersey.
Snoop Dog is currently on tour in Canada, and in every Canadian city where he’ll be performing, he’ll be taking part in an event of this kind with the toughs of the teams represented.
These are great events, and for those who haven’t had the chance to see the musical legend live, this is a great way to catch up.
