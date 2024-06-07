Snoop Dogg, Arber Xhekaj and Chris Nilan join forces to launch new clothing line

For those of you in the Montreal area, tomorrow is a not-to-be-missed event.

At the CN Complex in Brossard, the Habs’ training arena, Snoop Dogg will be in attendance, along with current and former Habs strongmen Arber Xhekaj and Chris Nilan.

Death Row Records is excited to announce the drop of its limited hockey clothing line featuring current & former NHL enforcers. All members of the Media and General Public are welcome to join us on Saturday, June 8 between 12 and 4 pm at the CN Sportsplex in Brossard, Quebec…. pic.twitter.com/CSsXblBYhV – Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) June 7, 2024

And why? Because Death Row Records, the American record label, will be announcing the launch of its limited line of hockey apparel featuring current and former NHL strongmen.From noon to 4 p.m., people and the media will be able to see and talk to the public personalities free of charge. Of course, Georges Laraque will also be present.

As the former strongman said at the end of his radio show on BPM Sports, on June 20 in Edmonton, on the eve of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, Death Row Records will pay tribute to Laraque with its own jersey.

As for the event in Brossard, the former striker assures us that it will be full and that first come, first served. So be there.

Snoop Dog is currently on tour in Canada, and in every Canadian city where he’ll be performing, he’ll be taking part in an event of this kind with the toughs of the teams represented.

These are great events, and for those who haven’t had the chance to see the musical legend live, this is a great way to catch up.

In a gust

– The question arises.

– I don’t doubt it.

Friedman on 32TP: “I had some guys telling me that there’s some defensemen this year that are going to hit massive paydays” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 7, 2024

– Nice read.

“Here’s why Florida, one of the lowest-taxed states in the U.S., is in the Stanley Cup Finals for the fifth year in a row .” https://t.co/XX6gYMiLtl – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 7, 2024

– It’s a shame… He was fine.

He might have Tommy John surgery. https://t.co/EwCFNOZ9Hl – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 8, 2024

– Good.