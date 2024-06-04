Video: Connor McDavid brings beer to his car and gets harassed by fans

I’m sure McDavid can afford a runner…? pic.twitter.com/nFDbmBrjei – BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) June 4, 2024

Playing in a Canadian market is a different kettle of fish. Connor McDavid, as star and captain of the Oilers, knows this all too well.And now that Edmonton is in the Stanley Cup Final, #97 must realize that the city, more than ever, is clearly vibrating to the rhythm of the Edmonton Oilers.Case in point? This video , which is going viral.

As you can see, McDavid is taking beer back to his car. With his team off until Saturday, he’s allowed to drink if he wants, but it’s clear that he’s got people talking.

Given the quantity he’s bringing back, I wonder why he didn’t ask someone to go for him, knowing that social networks exist and that we’re in the playoffs… but hey.

All this to say that the main thing to remember is that the Oilers fans who filmed the scene weren’t exactly eager to give him some space to live his life.

And clearly, McDavid, who is a little publicly embarrassed, didn’t know what to do. So he ignored the fans.

A video like this is sure to get people talking. After all, the way he acted (in a video he probably doesn’t like to see circulated publicly) doesn’t help take away his reputation as a guy who doesn’t know how to act around people.

McDavid isn’t mean, but he’s just awkward around fans. He always has been… and this old photo is proof of that.

Only slightly less awkward McDavid pose than: https://t.co/ZNbbBlwzNj pic.twitter.com/bc6pOPJFAU – Wayne Chow (@wayne_chow) March 29, 2024

I don’t see McDavid ever leaving Edmonton, but seeing the reach that the images around his car will have, it’s clear that the player must be wondering what it would be like, to play like Sunrise.

In short

Still, expect to see him focus on the final, starting on Saturday.

– Money makes people think.

Kevin de Bruyne: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything”. “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that”. “For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future”, told @HLN_BE. pic.twitter.com/JvMxQoV5YH – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2024

– Let him enjoy it.

Hey Memorial Cup MVP & champion Owen Beck pic.twitter.com/qulM2a6t84 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 4, 2024

– Reminder for baseball fans.

**CONTEST**

Enter for your chance to win a game-worn jersey from Otto Lopez while he was with the Blue Jays!

To enter :

Subscribe to the Passion MLB podcast YouTube channel (link below)

Like Passion MLB’s Facebook page

Details pic.twitter.com/MwSjK7oHwL – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 31, 2024

– Good question.

What to do with the big Finn? https://t.co/q7yVZrC2wc – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 4, 2024

– Jarmo Kekalainen is a possibility in Carolina.