Series highlights: Panthers advance to Stanley Cup final

Series highlights: Panthers advance to Stanley Cup finalAuteur: sjones
From the outset, we’ve become accustomed to extremely close games in this series, and yesterday was no exception.
It was late in the first period that Florida opened the scoring with Sam Bennett’s inbound missile.
SAM BENNETT WITH A ROCKET
The @FlaPanthers are up 1-0! #StanleyCup
TARASENKO MAKES IT 2-0 FLORIDA #StanleyCup
The Florida Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row! #TimeToHunt
Here’s the handshake between the two teams, as the very good friends, but enemies in this series, Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky congratulated each other.
The ultimate sign of respect. #StanleyCup #HockeyHandshakes
As for the Prince of Wales Trophy awarded to the Eastern Conference champion team, well, this time, compared to last season, the Panthers didn’t touch the trophy.
They aren’t superstitious, but they are a little stitious…
After touching the Prince of Wales Trophy last season, the @FlaPanthers weren't taking any chances this year. #StanleyCup
Aleksander Barkov said Paul Maurice told him not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy last year, but the Panthers’ captain did anyway.
This year he listened to his coach.
Let’s see if not touching the trophy will change anything this year for the Panthers.
Anyway, well done to the Panthers, who truly represent an entire hockey team, who clearly didn’t buy their way into the Stanley Cup Final, when it’s entirely deserved.
Overtime
The @FlaPanthers became the sixth different franchise in the past 30 years to advance to the #StanleyCup Final in consecutive seasons, joining the Lightning, Penguins, Red Wings, Devils and Stars.
– On today’s program: the Oilers can join the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a home win over the Stars in Game #6.