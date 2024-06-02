History repeats itself at Rangers: Igor Shesterkin suffers the same fate as Henrik Lundqvist

The Presidents’ Trophy winners, the New York Rangers, were eliminated last night and sent on vacation by the Florida Panthers.

Incidentally, this is the 11ᵉ consecutive season that the Presidents’ Trophy winners have not won the Stanley Cup in the same season.

This hasn’t happened since 2013, when the Chicago Blackhawks won both trophies.

In short, the Rangers still had a great playoff run.However, that run would never have been as long without Igor Shesterkin.

Without their goaltender, the New York Rangers probably wouldn’t even have made it to the conference finals, and would surely have fallen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Without Shesterkin against the Panthers, the series could have been over long ago, considering that Florida was the better team in each of the six games of the series.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice himself said he hadn’t seen a goalie have such a good series since Jose Theodore won the Hart Trophy in 2002.

“I haven’t seen a series by a goaltender like that since José Théodore in 2002.” Paul Maurice says that Igor Shesterkin was “brilliant” in this series: pic.twitter.com/OJnoiGOiDG – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) June 2, 2024

In short, the Rangers’ 28-year-old goaltender has been nothing short of sensational in these 2024 series, maintaining a goals-against average of 2.28 and a save percentage of .927.

Unfortunately for Shesterkin, it all came to nothing in the end, as he didn’t have the offensive support from the rest of his team to help him out in the slightest.

Shesterkin couldn’t do everything on his own, and really needed more goals from his team.

Does this Rangers situation remind you of anything?Yes, the Henrik Lundqvist story seems to be repeating itself again with the Rangers.

New York has an excellent goalie, but simply can’t help him by scoring more goals and being more threatening offensively.

The Rangers going from Lundqvist right to Shesterkin and continually not being able to score enough while those guys stand on their heads in the playoffs for going on two decades now is so ridiculous. – Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 2, 2024

Igor Shesterkin gave everything in this playoff run … – Faced 524 shots in 16 games

– .926 save-percentage

– Rangers out-shot in 13 of 16 games in playoffs Never stopped competing pic.twitter.com/L2RCMrt6t9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 2, 2024

The Rangers have a completely different team (apart from Chris Kreider) to the one Henrik Lundqvist had in front of him, but history repeats itself, as Igor Shesterkin does everything he can to carry his team on his back, but in the end, it comes to nothing.New York was lucky to have Shesterkin in this playoff run, because without him, they would have been eliminated earlier.The Rangers have been outshot in 13 of their 16 playoff games.That says a lot about how the team held up in front of Shesterkin, who faced a total of 524 shots in those 16 games.

In short, we can really understand Shesterkin being completely bummed out by the Rangers’ defeat after he went and gave his all for the club.

Vincent Trocheck consoles Igor Shesterkin after the final horn pic.twitter.com/NJbrZ5lr4u – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 2, 2024

He’s suffered the same fate Henrik Lundqvist has suffered his entire career with the Rangers.

The Rangers will really have to find a way to not leave their goalie to his own devices and help him out with more offensive support.

It’s surprising that with all the talent on this team, the problem is still the lack of goals scored and chances generated.

Anyway, let’s see how things play out next year in the playoffs for the New York Rangers.

In a flurry

– The Panthers will have beaten three excellent goaltenders en route to the Stanley Cup Final.

View this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Puck Empire (@puckempire)

– Paul Maurice’s troupe has won 17 playoff games by just one goal over the past two seasons.

One goal playoff wins past two postseasons: 1. Panthers 17

2. Oilers 8

3. Stars 7

Maple Leafs 7 – Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 2, 2024

– It’s going to be quite a game.

Dallas will not be an easy out though as they have loads of experience and many players with a winning record when facing elimination.

Joe Pavelski (19-13), Tyler Seguin (12-7), Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Radek Faksa (7-4), Roope Hintz (6-2), Jason Robertson and Jake… – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 2, 2024

– It’s now or never for several Stars players to stand up.

Where have you gone, Joe Pavelski, yo? Stars Nation turns its lonely eyes to you. Several of Dallas’ biggest weapons have been all too quiet in the Western Conference final. And there’s no more time to wait. Story: https://t.co/fhIupEx78V – Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 2, 2024

– Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is much loved in the Oilers dressing room.

An ode to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the “heartbeat” of the @EdmontonOilers and their coach’s “favorite player”:https://t.co/0lOP7hlZKI – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 2, 2024

– Swiss hockey is really on the rise.