For the fifth consecutive season, the state of Florida is represented in the final.
The Panthers players didn’t touch the trophy this time.
With the Panthers’ victory yesterday, it’s a Florida team that, for the fifth consecutive season, will represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.
Eastern conference cup finalist:
2024 – Florida
2023 – Florida
2022 – Tampa Bay
2021 – Tampa Bay
2020 – Tampa Bay
Is Florida the state of hockey? pic.twitter.com/dYAfVJ4LAr
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 2, 2024
It’s pretty crazy when you think about it that Florida, a state where it’s much hotter than it is cold, and where players go to the arena in gougounes, is currently the state of the hour in the hockey world, and has been for five years now.
Prior to 2022, the Panthers hadn’t won a playoff round since 1996, when they reached the Stanley Cup Final.
Since then, it’s been a Presidents’ Trophy in 2022, and two Stanley Cup Finals in 2023 and 2024.
You can’t yet say the Panthers are a dynasty like the Tampa Bay Lightning were, but they’re on track to maybe be one the way they’re performing in the last two seasons.
In short, hockey in Florida took a long time to get going, but now it’s the state with the best teams in the United States.
What’s more, the Panthers clearly haven’t said their last word, and they could very well be back in the finals next season.
As Matthew Tkachuk predicted, last season’s Cinderella run was just the beginning.
Matthew Tkachuk called it.
(: @FlaPanthers)pic.twitter.com/pU7WacOtii
– theScore (@theScore) June 2, 2024
