Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon’s home point streak ends at 35

Last night, several games were on the bill.A few teams were in with a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.Here are the results and highlights:

1. Nathan MacKinnon’s home point streak ends at 35

In Nathan MacKinnon’s last home game (against the Canadiens), it took him 43 seconds to increase his streak of games with at least one point at home to 35. Yesterday, one of the league’s best players hosted the New York Rangers and could have increased that streak to 36.

This is where the MacKinnon point streak is believed to have continued. But after review they call it an own goal by the Rangers and take away the What do you think…was that the right call? pic.twitter.com/G10dJMZ1s3 – Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) March 29, 2024

Unfortunately, he was left off the score sheet. However, the Avalanche could challenge, because on this sequence, he deserved a point.Officially, he did not collect an assist on this goal.

Wayne Gretzky’s record (40) is safe for now.

Nathan MacKinnon’s 35-game home point streak and 19-game overall point streak have come to an end. What an unreal stretch pic.twitter.com/iDtbvYAVti – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2024

Vincent Trochek wins it in the shootout! pic.twitter.com/sn8L7ZBOgm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2024

His streak of 19 straight games with at least one point also came to a halt.Speaking of point streaks, he has three of the five biggest point streaks in the NHL this season.What a player!New York finally won the shootout thanks to this magnificent goal.

2. Preds’ point streak ends at 18

THE YOTES SNAP THE PREDS’ 18-GAME POINT STREAK pic.twitter.com/ECiHJzFfQ6 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2024

In their last 18 games, it was impossible to beat the Predators in regulation time.During that stretch, they were 16-0-2. What a team!But yesterday, the Coyotes were too strong and their 60-minute unbeaten streak came to an end.Arizona won 8-4.

In the Coyotes’ victory, Logan Cooley put on a show. He scored a hat trick.

Logan Cooley’s second of the game was a BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/zqCCGiosSh – NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2024

3. Four other teams qualify

On Tuesday night, the New York Rangers qualified for the spring tournament.They were the first club to do so in 2023-2024.But yesterday, four clubs joined them.First, the Hurricanes. 4-0 victory over the Wings.

The Bruins, even if they didn’t play.

THE BRUINS ARE HEADED TO THE PLAYOFFS! pic.twitter.com/Eke6gpVKJX – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 29, 2024

OFFICIALLY PLAYOFF BOUND SEE YA THERE pic.twitter.com/wnKWr5P95U – x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 29, 2024

The Stars have clinched their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs! pic.twitter.com/h4gvBSIQ8F – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 29, 2024

4. A 120th point for Connor McDavid

5. An emotional goal for Mark Giordano

The Panthers, even though they lost in regulation time.And the Stars. 3-1 victory in Vancouver.Death, taxes and Connor McDavid scoring 120 points in one season: these are the three certainties of life.Yesterday, the Oilers captain broke that plateau again, for a third consecutive season.He finally finished the game with three points, bringing his total to 122.Of his 122 points, he has 95 assists. He could end the season with at least 100 assists for the first time in his career.What a player!Edmonton defeated the Kings 4-1.

It hasn’t been an easy season for Mark Giordano.

He’s been left out on several occasions, and his father has passed away.

In only his third game since the passing of his father Paul, Mark Giordano points to the sky after opening the scoring. pic.twitter.com/EMU1hAr1wJ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2024

First as a Leaf for Connor Dewar. pic.twitter.com/SKotLAhDSG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2024

In only his third game since the passing, he scored and pointed to the sky in tribute.An emotional goal.Toronto made short work of the Capitals with a 5-1 win.In the win, Connor Dewar scored his first goal in a blue uniform.

– Quite a goal.

– A 700th point for Aleksander Barkov.

A 700th NHL point for Aleksander Barkov! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/4JZagGXztj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2024

– Two assists for the goalie.

AND IT’S A TWO-ASSIST GAME FOR JORDAN BINNINGTON!!!!!! HE IS A GOALIE!!!! #stlblues – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 29, 2024

– Quite a set.

Club 1⃣3⃣0⃣0⃣ welcomes a new member Congrats to Corey Perry on 1300 games played! pic.twitter.com/UdyrGTnVE6 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2024

– A four-point game for Clayton Keller.

