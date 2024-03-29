Top-5: Nathan MacKinnon’s home point streak ends at 35

The @Canes, @FlaPanthers, @DallasStars and idle @NHLBruins punched their tickets to the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs during a 14-game Thursday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/1NUnzlNqa8 pic.twitter.com/32WBsNJhbF
1. Nathan MacKinnon’s home point streak ends at 35
In Nathan MacKinnon’s last home game (against the Canadiens), it took him 43 seconds to increase his streak of games with at least one point at home to 35. Yesterday, one of the league’s best players hosted the New York Rangers and could have increased that streak to 36.
This is where the MacKinnon point streak is believed to have continued.
But after review they call it an own goal by the Rangers and take away the
What do you think…was that the right call?
Wayne Gretzky’s record (40) is safe for now.
Nathan MacKinnon’s 35-game home point streak and 19-game overall point streak have come to an end.
What an unreal stretch pic.twitter.com/iDtbvYAVti
Vincent Trochek wins it in the shootout! pic.twitter.com/sn8L7ZBOgm
2. Preds’ point streak ends at 18
THE YOTES SNAP THE PREDS’ 18-GAME POINT STREAK pic.twitter.com/ECiHJzFfQ6
Montreal may have won, but so did Ottawa and Arizona. So don’t panic.
In the Coyotes’ victory, Logan Cooley put on a show. He scored a hat trick.
Logan Cooley’s second of the game was a BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/zqCCGiosSh
SIX. STRAIGHT. YEARS. pic.twitter.com/U1YKb27sag
The Bruins, even if they didn’t play.
THE BRUINS ARE HEADED TO THE PLAYOFFS! pic.twitter.com/Eke6gpVKJX
OFFICIALLY PLAYOFF BOUND
SEE YA THERE pic.twitter.com/wnKWr5P95U
The Stars have clinched their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs! pic.twitter.com/h4gvBSIQ8F
Connor McDavid(@cmcdavid97) now has THREE CONSECUTIVE 120-point seasons! pic.twitter.com/Q7Zr8xwbvD
It hasn’t been an easy season for Mark Giordano.
He’s been left out on several occasions, and his father has passed away.
In only his third game since the passing of his father Paul, Mark Giordano points to the sky after opening the scoring. pic.twitter.com/EMU1hAr1wJ
First as a Leaf for Connor Dewar. pic.twitter.com/SKotLAhDSG
Extension
– Quite a goal.
Kuzmenko ridicules Faulk and Binnington! #Flames pic.twitter.com/PINzlnHoQE
– A 700th point for Aleksander Barkov.
A 700th NHL point for Aleksander Barkov! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/4JZagGXztj
– Two assists for the goalie.
AND IT’S A TWO-ASSIST GAME FOR JORDAN BINNINGTON!!!!!! HE IS A GOALIE!!!! #stlblues
– Quite a set.
Club 1⃣3⃣0⃣0⃣ welcomes a new member
Congrats to Corey Perry on 1300 games played! pic.twitter.com/UdyrGTnVE6
– A four-point game for Clayton Keller.
– A game tonight.