Top-5: Connor McDavid now has 89 assists this season

Hudson Fasching sneaks open and patiently tucks home Barzal’s centering pass, 4-1 Islanders! pic.twitter.com/FTH5f8QkVd
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 23, 2024
Here are the day’s highlights.
After scoring 64 goals last season to claim the Maurice Richard “Rocket” trophy, it looks like McDavid has set himself the challenge this season of getting as many assists as possible.
Indeed, with yesterday’s game, in which he picked up three assists on three Edmonton Oilers goals, McDavid is now up to 89 assists.
To give you an idea, that’s two more assists than Jamie Benn’s total of 87 in the 2014-2015 season, when he won the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the top scorer in the regular season.
View this publication on Instagram
Patrick Roy’s New York Islanders are currently in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
However, before yesterday’s game, the Islanders had just lost six in a row, which had pretty much wiped out their playoff hopes.
It’s a big, rather unexpected win against a big club, putting the Islanders three points out of the playoffs with a game in hand on the Detroit Red Wings.
It’s part of their job, and they put on a show.
On the other hand, sometimes two players who aren’t known for their fighting skills come to blows.
Well, that’s exactly what happened last night, when Filip Forsberg and Mortiz Seider dropped the gloves.
Seider and Forsberg drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/DXESUcexjB
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2024
JUICE
Juuse Saros helps the @PredsNHL pick up their 17th straight game with a point with his third @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/oyp4uHsLc9
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
Two of the NHL’s top teams faced off last night, as the Florida Panthers visited the New York Rangers.
And let’s just say we weren’t disappointed by the spectacle of the game.
MIKA WITH THE FORSBERG! pic.twitter.com/PvAQ9NbSGb
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024
After a duel between two of the league’s best teams, we now move on to a duel between the NHL’s two worst, as the Chicago Blackhawks visit the San Jose Sharks.
A COMEBACK FOR THE AGES
The @NHLBlackhawks erase a 4-0 deficit and win it 5-4 thanks to Seth Jones’ @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/I70mPdXdGJ
– NHL (@NHL) March 24, 2024
Extension
– Jack Eichel reaches 500 career points.
That’s career point No. 500 for Jack Eichel! pic.twitter.com/gGLfZrdUcv
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024
– Hat trick for Jordan Kyrou.
That’s the second hat trick of the season and fourth of his career for @JordanKyrou!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/pSEdQzOLG5
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
– A michigan goal for his 60ᵉ of the season. Firkus finished the game with five points (three goals and two assists). Note also that this was the last game of the season, and so the Seattle Kraken prospect completed the regular season with 126 points (61 goals and 65 assists) in 63 games. That’s exactly two points per game.
JAGGER FIRKUS WITH THE MICHIGAN!!! @MJWARRIORS | @SeattleKraken | #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/mAAws9vYS6
– The WHL (@TheWHL) March 24, 2024
– Very funny.
When your 6 foot 8 teammate wants a high five. pic.twitter.com/oHauzZPDVl
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s results.
Saturday’s 11-game slate came to an end with a pair of quick overtime goals for the @LAKings and @NHLBlackhawks.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lKRZkvfgbD pic.twitter.com/EOVtNWPPCs
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 24, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: ten games.