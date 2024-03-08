Top-5: Jeremy Swayman wanted to fight Joseph Woll in an intense match

Tyler Bertuzzi and Parker Wotherspoon drop the gloves in a heated tilt. pic.twitter.com/6tB76tl5l7
Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit yesterday:
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were in Boston to take on the Bruins. We know there’s a bit of a rivalry between the two clubs… and last night, they made sure to remind us of it.
Of course, it wouldn’t take much to light the fuse, and who better to throw the first match than Brad Marchand?
The Bruins’ little pest taunted the Maple Leafs’ bench after his team’s first-period goal, and it was a sign of things to come.
Marchand pointed to the Leafs bench after the Bruins’ first period goal pic.twitter.com/1GM4WzRqUX
Needless to say, it didn’t exactly calm things down.
Woll declined, and Swayman (who said after the game that he wanted to fight “because everyone was fighting”) looked like a guy who was disappointed to be back in front of the net.
Swayman wanted a goalie fight! pic.twitter.com/aeyFmHurbd
Max Domi and Charlie McAvoy get into it and a scrum ensues. pic.twitter.com/HrDdoh3v2F
A seven-game series between these two teams would put on a hell of a show, wouldn’t it?
2. Patrick Roy makes a fan’s night
Patrick Roy has a huge following in the hockey world. Whether it’s for his playing or coaching career, there are plenty of people who love the man who is now head coach of the Islanders.
Late last night, Roy’s Islanders were in San Jose to take on the Sharks… and clearly, even in San Jose, there are Roy fans.
At least, the Islanders’ coach spotted one wearing a Roy jersey (when he was a member of the Avalanche), and the Quebecer made sure to give him a little souvenir to take home.
Patrick Roy sees a fan wearing a shirt of him from his Avalanche days & sends him home with a souvenir game puck. #SJSharks #Isles #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/kL7fAZdqSk
Bo Horvat’s 25th of the season #isles pic.twitter.com/Va3v4Bovlq
We’re talking about two well-known youngsters here, and it was clearly a big deal.
And last night, for the first time, Byram played a game in a Sabres uniform… and the young man understood that it was better to leave a good first impression.
WELCOME TO BUFFALO, BOWEN BYRAM pic.twitter.com/CAahAPbliV
As if that wasn’t enough, the young defenseman also showed off his passing skills, feeding Owen Power with a sublime play.
Call that a Bowen Power connection. pic.twitter.com/QGcHkyZzPH
It’s the ninth career hat trick for Filip Forsberg!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/hCBNI6Vc4W
It was far from a disaster, we agree… but considering McDavid’s standards of excellence, it was disappointing.
McHundred!
Connor McDavid joins the point club!
pic.twitter.com/QRUL8w7R2z
But that was McDavid’s only point yesterday, as his Oilers fell 4-2 to the Blue Jackets.
Two words: ALEX NYLANDER @FanaticsBook | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/bdPRJdARO4
Despite turning 36, Cam Talbot is having an excellent season in net for the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran seems to have rediscovered the level of play he displayed in his prime, and it’s paying off for the Kings.
He deflected the initial pass to Tim Stützle to save a mere second, and he was able to take advantage of a little help from Jacob Moverare to slow the puck down a little, but his save remains one of the most spectacular.
TALBOT FLEW ACROSS THE CREASE FOR THIS SAVE pic.twitter.com/FoSGkwkhXa
WHAT AN EFFORT
Kevin Fiala just wouldn’t be stopped on this @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/80uzuH8xXb
Extension
– The Canadiens were also in action last night.
At least Joshua Roy continues to show he’s NHL-worthy → https://t.co/cOYs0OUw3x
– Timo Meier has now scored six goals in his last four games.
IT’S TIMO TIIIIIME!!!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/WYEWGptHIH
– Shutout for Charlie Lindgren last night.
A perfect night for Charlie Lindgren!
It’s his fourth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/9LA0cD5Tvf
– What a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.
WHAT AN ASSIST FROM HUBERDEAU pic.twitter.com/Ar4dcSdgbs
– He scored four points (two goals and two assists) yesterday.
Yegor Sharangovich can REALLY shoot the puck.
He’s set a new career high in goals with 25! #NHLStats: https://t.co/6jp0KQyv8i pic.twitter.com/YhpgAv4ZVx
– News from Ryan Poehling.
Poehls turns on the jets. #PHIvsFLA | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/8QYw6diQv1
– A first career goal for Ivan Miroschichenko and Jacob Moverare.
SAVE THAT PUCK!
Ivan Miroshnichenko gets his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/cdcXiodw4H
MO’S GOT HIS FIRST IN THE NHL pic.twitter.com/iroklQ4F4O
– Garnet Hathaway gives the Flyers the win with seconds left in the game.
GARNET HATHAWAY CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/N39s4Ekktw
– Another battle for Mathieu Olivier.
PUCK DROP, GLOVES DROP pic.twitter.com/jRm3GS05Yw
– Previous day’s results.
Kevin Fiala scored in overtime to help the @LAKings extend their point streak against the Senators to eight games (6-0-2) dating to Nov. 7, 2019.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jO88hPtoFV pic.twitter.com/kibIzXLmQD
– Top scorers from the previous day.
– Four games on the schedule today.