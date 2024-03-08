Top-5: Jeremy Swayman wanted to fight Joseph Woll in an intense match

It was a busy night in the NHL last night, with no fewer than 12 games on the schedule.

Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit yesterday:

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were in Boston to take on the Bruins. We know there’s a bit of a rivalry between the two clubs… and last night, they made sure to remind us of it.

Of course, it wouldn’t take much to light the fuse, and who better to throw the first match than Brad Marchand?

The Bruins’ little pest taunted the Maple Leafs’ bench after his team’s first-period goal, and it was a sign of things to come.

Marchand pointed to the Leafs bench after the Bruins’ first period goal pic.twitter.com/1GM4WzRqUX – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2024

In the second period, things got even more chippy, as Tyler Bertuzzi and Parker Wotherspoon threw down the gloves in what turned out to be a good fight.

Needless to say, it didn’t exactly calm things down.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Parker Wotherspoon drop the gloves in a heated tilt. pic.twitter.com/6tB76tl5l7 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 8, 2024

That said, it was in the third period that things really got going. With all 10 skaters on the ice in Leaf territory, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman decided to extend an invitation to his Toronto counterpart, Joseph Woll.

Woll declined, and Swayman (who said after the game that he wanted to fight “because everyone was fighting”) looked like a guy who was disappointed to be back in front of the net.

Swayman wanted a goalie fight! pic.twitter.com/aeyFmHurbd – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 8, 2024

Max Domi and Charlie McAvoy get into it and a scrum ensues. pic.twitter.com/HrDdoh3v2F – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 8, 2024

And late in the third period, with the game already out of reach, Max Domi and Charlie McAvoy threw down the gloves in turn.The guys started shuffling again after that, without too much surprise.In the end, the Bruins prevailed by a score of 4-1, but what we can remember is that the intensity was there between the two clubs.

A seven-game series between these two teams would put on a hell of a show, wouldn’t it?

2. Patrick Roy makes a fan’s night

Patrick Roy has a huge following in the hockey world. Whether it’s for his playing or coaching career, there are plenty of people who love the man who is now head coach of the Islanders.

Late last night, Roy’s Islanders were in San Jose to take on the Sharks… and clearly, even in San Jose, there are Roy fans.

At least, the Islanders’ coach spotted one wearing a Roy jersey (when he was a member of the Avalanche), and the Quebecer made sure to give him a little souvenir to take home.

Patrick Roy sees a fan wearing a shirt of him from his Avalanche days & sends him home with a souvenir game puck. #SJSharks #Isles #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/kL7fAZdqSk – SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) March 8, 2024

Bo Horvat’s 25th of the season #isles pic.twitter.com/Va3v4Bovlq – Up The Turnpike (@UpTheTurnpike) March 8, 2024

A nice gesture from Roy, really.On the ice, the Islanders made sure to serve up a monstrous thrashing of the Sharks in a game that ended 7-2.Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat both scored three points in the victory.On Wednesday afternoon, the Avalanche and Sabres took everyone by surprise when they completed a huge deal that sent Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado in return for defenseman Bowen Byram.

We’re talking about two well-known youngsters here, and it was clearly a big deal.

And last night, for the first time, Byram played a game in a Sabres uniform… and the young man understood that it was better to leave a good first impression.

WELCOME TO BUFFALO, BOWEN BYRAM pic.twitter.com/CAahAPbliV – NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

In his first game with his new team, Byram found the back of the net.

As if that wasn’t enough, the young defenseman also showed off his passing skills, feeding Owen Power with a sublime play.

Call that a Bowen Power connection. pic.twitter.com/QGcHkyZzPH – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 8, 2024

It’s the ninth career hat trick for Filip Forsberg! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/hCBNI6Vc4W – NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

If the change of scenery can allow him to play like this on a regular basis, the Sabres will be very happy with their transaction.However, the Sabres lost 4-2.Filip Forsberg scored a hat-trick in the win for the Predators, who have collected at least one point in their last 10 games.At the start of the season, the Edmonton Oilers were going nowhere. At one point, the best hockey player in the world, Connor McDavid, was under the point-per-game mark, with just 10 points in 11 games.

It was far from a disaster, we agree… but considering McDavid’s standards of excellence, it was disappointing.

McHundred! Connor McDavid joins the point club!

pic.twitter.com/QRUL8w7R2z – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 8, 2024

Since then, however, the Oilers have been on a winning streak. And as if on cue, McDavid started racking up the points again.Last night, the Oilers captain reached the 100-point plateau in 59 games.For those doing the math at home, McDavid has scored 90 points in his last 48 games. Still.

But that was McDavid’s only point yesterday, as his Oilers fell 4-2 to the Blue Jackets.

Alex Nylander, recently acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade for Emil Bemstrom, continued his hot streak with another goal yesterday. He now has five goals and seven points in seven games in his new uniform.

Despite turning 36, Cam Talbot is having an excellent season in net for the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran seems to have rediscovered the level of play he displayed in his prime, and it’s paying off for the Kings.

Last night, Talbot was on hand in net against his former team, the Ottawa Senators.And for the occasion, the goalie made sure to put on quite a show, even nominating himself for Stop of the Year.

He deflected the initial pass to Tim Stützle to save a mere second, and he was able to take advantage of a little help from Jacob Moverare to slow the puck down a little, but his save remains one of the most spectacular.

TALBOT FLEW ACROSS THE CREASE FOR THIS SAVE pic.twitter.com/FoSGkwkhXa – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2024

WHAT AN EFFORT Kevin Fiala just wouldn’t be stopped on this @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/80uzuH8xXb – NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

Extension

That said, it was a good match overall between the two clubs, and we needed extra time to decide the tie.In the end, it was Kevin Fiala who scored the winning goal, and really, what an effort on his part. In the end, a 4-3 victory for the Kings.

– The Canadiens were also in action last night.

At least Joshua Roy continues to show he’s NHL-worthy → https://t.co/cOYs0OUw3x – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 8, 2024

– Timo Meier has now scored six goals in his last four games.

– Shutout for Charlie Lindgren last night.

A perfect night for Charlie Lindgren! It’s his fourth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/9LA0cD5Tvf – NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

– What a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.

WHAT AN ASSIST FROM HUBERDEAU pic.twitter.com/Ar4dcSdgbs – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2024

– He scored four points (two goals and two assists) yesterday.

Yegor Sharangovich can REALLY shoot the puck. He’s set a new career high in goals with 25! #NHLStats: https://t.co/6jp0KQyv8i pic.twitter.com/YhpgAv4ZVx – NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

– News from Ryan Poehling.

– A first career goal for Ivan Miroschichenko and Jacob Moverare.

SAVE THAT PUCK! Ivan Miroshnichenko gets his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/cdcXiodw4H – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2024

MO’S GOT HIS FIRST IN THE NHL pic.twitter.com/iroklQ4F4O – LA Kings (@LAKings) March 8, 2024

– Garnet Hathaway gives the Flyers the win with seconds left in the game.

GARNET HATHAWAY CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/N39s4Ekktw – NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2024

– Another battle for Mathieu Olivier.

