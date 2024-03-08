Skip to content
Top-5: Jeremy Swayman wanted to fight Joseph Woll in an intense match
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
It was a busy night in the NHL last night, with no fewer than 12 games on the schedule.

Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit yesterday:

1. Jeremy Swayman goes toe-to-toe with Joseph Woll in an intense game

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were in Boston to take on the Bruins. We know there’s a bit of a rivalry between the two clubs… and last night, they made sure to remind us of it.

Of course, it wouldn’t take much to light the fuse, and who better to throw the first match than Brad Marchand?

The Bruins’ little pest taunted the Maple Leafs’ bench after his team’s first-period goal, and it was a sign of things to come.

In the second period, things got even more chippy, as Tyler Bertuzzi and Parker Wotherspoon threw down the gloves in what turned out to be a good fight.

Needless to say, it didn’t exactly calm things down.

That said, it was in the third period that things really got going. With all 10 skaters on the ice in Leaf territory, Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman decided to extend an invitation to his Toronto counterpart, Joseph Woll.

Woll declined, and Swayman (who said after the game that he wanted to fight “because everyone was fighting”) looked like a guy who was disappointed to be back in front of the net.

And late in the third period, with the game already out of reach, Max Domi and Charlie McAvoy threw down the gloves in turn.

The guys started shuffling again after that, without too much surprise.

In the end, the Bruins prevailed by a score of 4-1, but what we can remember is that the intensity was there between the two clubs.

A seven-game series between these two teams would put on a hell of a show, wouldn’t it?

2. Patrick Roy makes a fan’s night

Patrick Roy has a huge following in the hockey world. Whether it’s for his playing or coaching career, there are plenty of people who love the man who is now head coach of the Islanders.

Late last night, Roy’s Islanders were in San Jose to take on the Sharks… and clearly, even in San Jose, there are Roy fans.

At least, the Islanders’ coach spotted one wearing a Roy jersey (when he was a member of the Avalanche), and the Quebecer made sure to give him a little souvenir to take home.

A nice gesture from Roy, really.

On the ice, the Islanders made sure to serve up a monstrous thrashing of the Sharks in a game that ended 7-2.

Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat both scored three points in the victory.

3. Bowen Byram puts on a show in his first game with the Sabres

On Wednesday afternoon, the Avalanche and Sabres took everyone by surprise when they completed a huge deal that sent Casey Mittelstadt to Colorado in return for defenseman Bowen Byram.

We’re talking about two well-known youngsters here, and it was clearly a big deal.

And last night, for the first time, Byram played a game in a Sabres uniform… and the young man understood that it was better to leave a good first impression.

In his first game with his new team, Byram found the back of the net.

As if that wasn’t enough, the young defenseman also showed off his passing skills, feeding Owen Power with a sublime play.

If the change of scenery can allow him to play like this on a regular basis, the Sabres will be very happy with their transaction.

However, the Sabres lost 4-2.

Filip Forsberg scored a hat-trick in the win for the Predators, who have collected at least one point in their last 10 games.

4. Connor McDavid reaches 100-point plateau

At the start of the season, the Edmonton Oilers were going nowhere. At one point, the best hockey player in the world, Connor McDavid, was under the point-per-game mark, with just 10 points in 11 games.

It was far from a disaster, we agree… but considering McDavid’s standards of excellence, it was disappointing.

Since then, however, the Oilers have been on a winning streak. And as if on cue, McDavid started racking up the points again.

Last night, the Oilers captain reached the 100-point plateau in 59 games.

For those doing the math at home, McDavid has scored 90 points in his last 48 games. Still.

But that was McDavid’s only point yesterday, as his Oilers fell 4-2 to the Blue Jackets.

Alex Nylander, recently acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade for Emil Bemstrom, continued his hot streak with another goal yesterday. He now has five goals and seven points in seven games in his new uniform.

5. Cam Talbot nominated for save of the year

Despite turning 36, Cam Talbot is having an excellent season in net for the Los Angeles Kings. The veteran seems to have rediscovered the level of play he displayed in his prime, and it’s paying off for the Kings.

Last night, Talbot was on hand in net against his former team, the Ottawa Senators.

And for the occasion, the goalie made sure to put on quite a show, even nominating himself for Stop of the Year.

He deflected the initial pass to Tim Stützle to save a mere second, and he was able to take advantage of a little help from Jacob Moverare to slow the puck down a little, but his save remains one of the most spectacular.

That said, it was a good match overall between the two clubs, and we needed extra time to decide the tie.

In the end, it was Kevin Fiala who scored the winning goal, and really, what an effort on his part. In the end, a 4-3 victory for the Kings.

Extension

The Canadiens were also in action last night.

– Timo Meier has now scored six goals in his last four games.

– Shutout for Charlie Lindgren last night.

– What a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.

– He scored four points (two goals and two assists) yesterday.

– News from Ryan Poehling.

– A first career goal for Ivan Miroschichenko and Jacob Moverare.

– Garnet Hathaway gives the Flyers the win with seconds left in the game.

– Another battle for Mathieu Olivier.

– Previous day’s results.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: Screenshot/NHL.com)

– Four games on the schedule today.

(Credit: Screenshot/Google)

