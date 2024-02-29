Top-2: Connor McDavid ends 10-game scoreless streak

Wednesday’s action saw the @NYRangers reclaim the NHL’s No. 1 seed for the first time in nearly two months and the @EdmontonOilers move within one point of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MnatZSq6mh pic.twitter.com/HxTIlprZep
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 29, 2024
HE’S BACK IN THE GOAL COLUMN
Connor McDavid scores the OT winner and snaps his 10-game drought.
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/HPc2KuVQmv
– BarDown (@BarDown) February 29, 2024
MAKE IT A 40 PIECE FOR ZACH HYMAN pic.twitter.com/SJQrEiiABE
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 29, 2024
In the other game, one of the league’s best teams faced one of its worst.
The @NYRangers earned their 40th win of the season in 60 games and tied their best pace in franchise history (also 60 GP in 1972-73).#NHLStats: https://t.co/MnatZSq6mh pic.twitter.com/ZhEMcszIIT
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 29, 2024
At least he’s back in the game.
Johnny Gaudreau is hurting, and headed down the tunnel after being leveled by Trocheck pic.twitter.com/JmcpnTmA08
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 29, 2024
Hasek mode engaged. pic.twitter.com/1rjDYlJDLy
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 29, 2024
Extension
– A 20th for Robert Thomas.
Another look at Thomas’ wicked shot. https://t.co/bbV6SF2mDn pic.twitter.com/b03xcxbKDM
– NHL (@NHL) February 29, 2024
– McDavid averages more than a point per game against every NHL organization.
McDavid wins it in OT.
Another three point game.
He now averages over one point-per-game against every team in the NHL. Blues were the last team. He now has 24 pts in 23 games v. Blues.
– Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 29, 2024
– Players with two or more points.
– 12 games on the bill tonight.