Top-2: Connor McDavid ends 10-game scoreless streak

Wednesday’s action saw the @NYRangers reclaim the NHL’s No. 1 seed for the first time in nearly two months and the @EdmontonOilers move within one point of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MnatZSq6mh pic.twitter.com/HxTIlprZep – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 29, 2024

1. Connor McDavid ends 10-game scoreless streak

HE’S BACK IN THE GOAL COLUMN Connor McDavid scores the OT winner and snaps his 10-game drought. ( : @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/HPc2KuVQmv – BarDown (@BarDown) February 29, 2024

MAKE IT A 40 PIECE FOR ZACH HYMAN pic.twitter.com/SJQrEiiABE – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 29, 2024

2. 40 wins for the Rangers

Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.First, the Blue Jackets were in New York. Then, later in the evening, the Oilers hosted the Blues.Here are the results and highlights:Connor McDavid ended a 10-game scoreless streak. But during that streak, he still collected 22 assists.Last night, he scored the winning goal in overtime.He finished his game with a goal and two assists.Teammate Zach Hyman, meanwhile, found the net with more regularity.He scored two goals, his 39th and 40th of the season.He thus became the first player not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl to score 40 goals in a single season for the Oilers since Petr Klima in 1990-1991.He also became the second player this season, after Auston Matthews, to score 40 goals.Prior to this season, his personal record was 36 goals.Edmonton won 3-2.

In the other game, one of the league’s best teams faced one of its worst.

The @NYRangers earned their 40th win of the season in 60 games and tied their best pace in franchise history (also 60 GP in 1972-73).#NHLStats: https://t.co/MnatZSq6mh pic.twitter.com/ZhEMcszIIT – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 29, 2024

The Rangers welcomed the Blue Jackets to MSG.Logic prevailed, with a 4-1 victory.New York became the first club to win 40 games this season.In defeat, Johnny Gaudreau was clearly in pain on this sequence.

At least he’s back in the game.

Johnny Gaudreau is hurting, and headed down the tunnel after being leveled by Trocheck pic.twitter.com/JmcpnTmA08 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 29, 2024

Extension

Elvis Merzlikins thought he was Dominik Hasek.

– A 20th for Robert Thomas.

– McDavid averages more than a point per game against every NHL organization.

McDavid wins it in OT.

Another three point game.

He now averages over one point-per-game against every team in the NHL. Blues were the last team. He now has 24 pts in 23 games v. Blues. – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) February 29, 2024

– Players with two or more points.

– 12 games on the bill tonight.