Skip to content
News

Top-2: Connor McDavid ends 10-game scoreless streak
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-2: Connor McDavid ends 10-game scoreless streak
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.

First, the Blue Jackets were in New York. Then, later in the evening, the Oilers hosted the Blues.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Connor McDavid ends 10-game scoreless streak

Connor McDavid ended a 10-game scoreless streak. But during that streak, he still collected 22 assists.

Last night, he scored the winning goal in overtime.

He finished his game with a goal and two assists.

Teammate Zach Hyman, meanwhile, found the net with more regularity.

He scored two goals, his 39th and 40th of the season.

He thus became the first player not named Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl to score 40 goals in a single season for the Oilers since Petr Klima in 1990-1991.

He also became the second player this season, after Auston Matthews, to score 40 goals.

Prior to this season, his personal record was 36 goals.

Edmonton won 3-2.

2. 40 wins for the Rangers

In the other game, one of the league’s best teams faced one of its worst.

The Rangers welcomed the Blue Jackets to MSG.

Logic prevailed, with a 4-1 victory.

New York became the first club to win 40 games this season.

In defeat, Johnny Gaudreau was clearly in pain on this sequence.

At least he’s back in the game.

Elvis Merzlikins thought he was Dominik Hasek.

Extension

– A 20th for Robert Thomas.

– McDavid averages more than a point per game against every NHL organization.

– Players with two or more points.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 12 games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content