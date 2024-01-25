The Canadiens get off to a hot start against Patrick Roy’s Islanders

Things haven’t been going too well for the Habs over the past few days, with a string of uninspiring defeats. And tonight, in a highly emotional game against Patrick Roy’s Islanders in which Roy was honoured during the national anthem, you had to wonder what the players’ response would be.

One suspects that the Habs really didn’t want to lose that game, but that’s easier said than done.

And in the end… the Tricolore got off to a great start against the Islanders.

That passing game Suzy on the power play!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nsPUE6VVAz – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

Nick Suzuki got things started with a power-play goal.Yes, the Habs scored on the power play.

But it was the Habs’ second goal, scored by Cole Caufield, that really brought the crowd to its feet.

Don’t let Cole sneak in front of the net… Hey Alexa, play “Filthy” by Cole Caufield#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Ocw4VIDn7e – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

And with good reason: Ti-Cole really scored a spectacular one.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sean Monahan added a third in a period completely in the Habs’ favor.

Once again, we’re talking about a power-play goal. In fact, the club found the back of the net on each of its first two man-advantage opportunities.

We’re trying to provide give us a sec#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RXmm2l8EDN – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2024

For Patrick Roy, it wasn’t exactly the start he’d hoped for. He was forced to call a timeout following Monahan’s goal to try and crank up his players.

He didn’t necessarily go ballistic… but he didn’t feel satisfied with his lads’ effort. The Islanders may be feeling the effects of today’s absence of a morning session.

New York Islanders look like they could have used a morning skate today. Patrick Roy decided not to have one to help limit the distractions surrounding his return to Bell Centre. #Isles #Habs #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 26, 2024

On the other hand, Samuel Montembeault is doing an excellent job in front of the Habs net. Early in the game, he made some big saves that gave his club some much-needed gas after some recent tougher outings for the Habs.And when I say big saves, I mean Patrick Roy-style saves. Because clearly, that was the order of the day.

It’s a big start for the Tricolore, who will be out in force to ensure that “Patrick Roy night” remains in the Montreal team’s favour.

Extension

Martin St-Louis and Geoff Molson must be happy.

If the Habs keep up the pace, they’ll finish the game with nine goals.

6 more goals and Pat Roy is going to ask the Islanders to be traded. – Jay Farrar (@TheFarrarSide) January 26, 2024

Maybe Patrick Roy will ask the Islanders to trade him if it ends that way, hehe.