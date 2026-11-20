Mathieu Bertrand pays a moving tribute to his father
During the 1999 season, Jocelyn Bertrand died suddenly on October 29.
Despite this, Mathieu finished the season and led the Rouge et Or to their first-ever Vanier Cup title with a 14-10 victory over the Saint Mary's Huskies on November 27 in Toronto.
“My father would have been extremely proud if he had been here today,” said the Rouge et Or's new head coach, visibly moved. “My father was my biggest fan, and he was always on the sidelines. My father was a role model, and he instilled great values in me.”
“He passed away before I won my two Vanier Cups (1999 and 2003) and my Grey Cup (2005),” Bertrand continued. “Because I played in the civilian leagues rather than the high school leagues, my parents traveled all over for me.”
Bertrand mentions that he inherited a quality from his father that is one of his greatest strengths. “My father was a manager at a credit union, and he brought everyone together,” he said. “It's also one of my greatest strengths—bringing players and coaches together. That quality comes from him. It's a big part of who I am.”
At the end of his college career with the Trois-Rivières Diablos, Bertrand joined a young university program even though he had received offers from well-established teams.
“My father agreed with my decision to choose the Rouge et Or, and he was so proud.” His father played a big role in helping Constantin convince his son that the Rouge et Or was the right choice.
Although he won't have his father by his side, Bertrand will have the opportunity to coach his son starting next season. A defensive back at the CNDF campus, Donovan Bertrand will be making the leap to the university level.
“Seeing me come home battered and bruised when I played in Edmonton, Donovan didn't want to try football. In 2013, during my first season as a coach, he took to it right away. At age 7, he played mini-football and was coached by several Rouge et Or alumni.”
“Throughout his high school career, he proved his talent, and he deserves to make a grand entrance with the Rouge et Or—not because his father is there,” Bertrand continued. “I think he always played on defense because he wanted to avoid comparisons with his father.”
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