During the 1999 season, Jocelyn Bertrand died suddenly on October 29.

Despite this, Mathieu finished the season and led the Rouge et Or to their first-ever Vanier Cup title with a 14-10 victory over the Saint Mary's Huskies on November 27 in Toronto.

“My father would have been extremely proud if he had been here today,” said the Rouge et Or's new head coach, visibly moved. “My father was my biggest fan, and he was always on the sidelines. My father was a role model, and he instilled great values in me.”

“He passed away before I won my two Vanier Cups (1999 and 2003) and my Grey Cup (2005),” Bertrand continued. “Because I played in the civilian leagues rather than the high school leagues, my parents traveled all over for me.”

Bertrand mentions that he inherited a quality from his father that is one of his greatest strengths. “My father was a manager at a credit union, and he brought everyone together,” he said. “It's also one of my greatest strengths—bringing players and coaches together. That quality comes from him. It's a big part of who I am.”