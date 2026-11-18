Let's call a spade a spade: right now, there's a lot of criticism directed at Juraj Slafkovsky.

Many see him as a player who needs to give more on the ice because he isn't currently performing up to his potential.

And that's true because he doesn't look like the player who scored 30 goals and finished last season with 73 points.

What could explain all this? It could be a combination of several factors, but it's primarily the player's health that concerns Dr. Maxime Lamirande (who has worked with boxers and athletes throughout his career).

In an article, Réjean Tremblay discusses Slaf's battle against Hagel during the last playoffs and the hit he took from Maxwell Crozier to explain that Slaf may have suffered a concussion.

Dr. Lamirande seems to believe that the effects may still be present:

Yesterday, after the Canadiens' loss, the doctor wrote again: “Slafkovsky is completely lost. If the Canadiens don't refer him to the best specialists, they're going to lose him.” — Réjean Tremblay

If that's really the case…

Is Juraj Slafkovsky's health at risk? 😓 Read Rej's latest column HERE⬇️ https://t.co/hFATQ75vTv — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 18, 2026

For his part, Antoine Roussel says that Slaf's recent actions (which we saw in the game against the Avalanche with Martin St-Louis and against the Rangers with Nick Suzuki) don't necessarily look good in a hockey locker room.

Roussel has been there… and he says that usually, those kinds of things aren't really positive:



Having been in an NHL locker room myself, I can confirm that when you wave your arms like that, it's rarely to say, “Good job, man”… — Antoine Roussel

The former NHL player discussed this in an article (TVA Sports):

The Canadiens shouldn't underestimate this issue, according to @Rous_ant 👇

https://t.co/q8bJw3eSKG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 18, 2026

Well. Clearly… there are some concerns when it comes to Slaf and his less-than-stellar start to the season.

But maybe it's just a rough patch—because that can happen to any NHL player. We've seen it in the past, and it'll keep happening: it's tough to perform every night in the National Hockey League.

And that's why, in the eyes of Craig Button (Sick Podcast), we simply need to be patient with the big Slovak. Because Button makes a good point: we know Slafkovsky can be really good, as we saw last season.

« Be patient with the young man because he's got qualities, attributes, and skills that are unique, and when we see him dominate, there are very few who can do what he does » – @CraigJButton on Juraj Slafkovský #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast

@TonyMarinaro @gourmet_hockey https://t.co/UdLjqAF1tP — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 18, 2026

It's up to Slaf to find ways to turn the tide.

He knows what he has to do to get there, after all. But at the same time, if he's still experiencing symptoms related to a possible concussion, as explained earlier in the text, that changes everything…

In a Nutshell

– Yes.

Should Connor McDavid be considered the greatest of all time?😳 #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/x9gyTl5zJV — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 18, 2026

– Wow!

A SNOW GAME in Calgary? 🥹🤞 We've really got a #CPLsoccer finals rematch, eh ❄️ 🗓️ Nov. 21, 2026

⏰ 3 PM ET / 2 PM MT / 1 PM PT

▶️ OneSoccer, CBC & TSN https://t.co/EXta6lqJlr — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) November 18, 2026

– Stay tuned.