I don't know if you're following what's going on in Toronto, but things aren't all rosy.

The team lost 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks last night. The Hawks are a bad hockey team that also lost Connor Bedard to injury before the end of the game.

The result? The Toronto team has lost its seventh straight game. They have 18 points in 23 games, and with American Thanksgiving approaching, they're still far from the playoffs (nine points behind).

They're at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings alongside teams whose futures are the subject of negative speculation: the Blue Jackets, the Penguins, the Red Wings, and the Flyers.

After a difficult 2025–2026 season and a turbulent offseason, this wasn't what was expected in Ontario. And there's only so long you can wait for the team to gel with all the players who joined the club this summer.

One player who's been a disappointment is Sergei Bobrovsky. Many fans following the team's activities want to see the goaltender pack his bags and get as far away as possible.

He's not getting the job done, and he knows it.

Sergei Bobrovsky comments on his performance in goal against Chicago. (H/T: Mark Masters) https://t.co/s8EWt3PtCy — BarDown (@BarDown) November 18, 2026

With a goal differential of -10 this season (72 goals scored, 82 allowed), we can all agree that the problem lies mainly on defense. Right?

That's true, but only if you look at the big picture. Because lately, the team has been unable to score. In November, the Maple Leafs have scored five fewer goals than Cutter Gauthier.

Goals scored in November, to date: Cutter Gauthier – 17

Toronto Maple Leafs – 12 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 18, 2026

All of this brings us to Auston Matthews.

Why? Because as the captain of a Canadian team that's underperforming, he inevitably has pressure on his shoulders. That's normal.

Matthews is doing what he can (12 goals and 30 points in 23 games), but his team isn't going anywhere despite the offseason changes. And he's a year and a half away from free agency.

Naturally, one has to wonder if the Maple Leafs might consider trading him. Worse yet: one wonders if the player might, on his own initiative, ask for a fresh start to go win elsewhere.

In this era where many players are asking to leave, he wouldn't be the first American captain to request a trade. Nor would he be the only member of Team USA wanting to return home.

We don't want to read too much into his intentions, but the player who refused to sign a long-term deal in August 2023 (his contract counts for $13.25 million against the cap from 2024 to 2028) might want to leave to win elsewhere—just for a change of scenery.

Auston Matthews on whether this losing streak feels worse or similar to last season: “Anytime you're losing, it's not a great feeling. I think the most frustrating part is that I feel like we have what it takes to be a really good team. We have a group that wants to compete every night and do the right things, but actions speak louder than words, and that's just where we're at right now. It's up to us to pull ourselves out of this as soon as possible because, obviously, when you get on a skid like this, it's really tough going. You're just swimming upstream.” 🎥: @MapleLeafs #Leafs — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 18, 2026

And if the Maple Leafs' front office were to receive substantial offers, perhaps in the long run it would be worth it to start over on a fresh footing and change the team's approach, which hasn't been working for years.

I wouldn't be surprised if that happened, especially when you consider that Matthews wasn't defended by his teammates right after he suffered an injury last season.

Things are going to start getting really uncomfortable regarding AM34's future — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 18, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Why?

We're wondering what this means. https://t.co/NNMzaj96I1 https://t.co/Ha1VGg9ukR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 18, 2026

– Poor guy.

Several NHL teams consider Rémi Poirier to be the best goaltender in the American Hockey League. But the Farnham native has fallen through a loophole in the collective bargaining agreement. Three team changes in just a few weeks. 52 days without playing. https://t.co/vv9zNJh5pY — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 18, 2026

– Yes.