Top 3: After the Elks, Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will follow suit

Last night, five games were on the NHL schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @EdmontonOilers extended their season-opening road point streak to 10 games on Sunday, becoming the 11th team in NHL history to reach a streak of that length, while the @DallasStars, @AnaheimDucks, @Canucks, and @SanJoseSharks also earned wins. #NHLStats: https://t.co/OOD9ZedchS https://t.co/dhLY8Dcwim — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 16, 2026

1. Following the Elks' victory, Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will do the same

At 6 p.m., the Grey Cup was contested between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton won the Cup, and Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will do the same. A final between Edmonton and Montreal in both football and hockey—that would be perfect.

« I sure hope that they started it off for our city and we'll be able to finish it off. » 👀 Leon Draisaitl on the Edmonton Elks winning the 113th Grey Cup 🏆 https://t.co/YEFacdIuHx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2026

Draisaitl played a good game. He scored again.

That brings his total to 20 goals in 22 games since the start of the season. He's the first player to reach that milestone this season, by the way.

Leon Draisaitl has 20 goals in 22 games this season. https://t.co/ulR8xSlYQA — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2026

And into an empty net, Connor McDavid also found the back of the net.

He has 53 points in 22 games this season.

McDavid HITS the empty net for his 3rd point of the night, and 53RD POINT in 22 GAMES this season… Just ridiculous 😵‍💫🙌 https://t.co/zdZFCuwXoQ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 16, 2026

2. Shane Wright takes a puck to the face

Late in the evening, the Sharks hosted the Preds.

The home team won 4-2. Late in the game, Alex Nedeljkovic tried to score from behind the net, but instead shot the puck right into the face of Shane Wright, who happened to be passing by.

Nedeljkovic was trying to score on the empty net but ended up shooting the puck right at Shane Wright's face 😬 https://t.co/ERSoBVdo2a — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2026

Another bizarre moment involving Wright occurred.

He fell awkwardly, causing Zack Ostapchuk to trip.

Zack Ostapchuk went straight to the locker room after being tripped by Shane Wright and falling awkwardly into the boards 🤕 https://t.co/VflUVQC8Vp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 16, 2026

As for the Sharks, the chemistry between Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith is still there.

⚠️ WILLMACK GOAL ⚠️ Will Smith finds Macklin Celebrini and the @SanJoseSharks are up 4-1! 🦈 https://t.co/iv8qSHmP2d — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2026

A little earlier, the captain wasn't happy about the “interference” here.

Macklin was NOT happy after this uncalled interference off the face-off 😳 https://t.co/S2mUydFuoC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2026

3. Cutter Gauthier has recorded at least one point in 11 straight games

Connor McDavid isn't the only one on fire.

Cutter Gauthier is probably the second-best player in the NHL right now. Yesterday, in the Ducks' 6-1 rout of the Flames, he extended his point streak to 11 games with this goal.

He also has 16 goals in nine games.

15 GOALS IN CUTTER'S LAST 8 GAMES 🤯 https://t.co/K8Gj5KdseX — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 15, 2026

The American wasn't the only hero of the game.

Beckett Sennecke scored two goals and added an assist.

Anaheim goal! Scored by Beckett Sennecke with 15:31 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Ian Moore and Mikael Granlund. ANA: 4 | CGY: 1 #CGYvsANA #FlyTogether #Flames https://t.co/myu73a7MiT — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 16, 2026

Gatineau native Tyson Hinds, Alex Killorn, and Mikael Granlund each recorded two points.

A big win for the Ducks, who take control of third place in the Pacific Division.

Overtime

– Matthew Tkachuk's 700th point.

7⃣0⃣0⃣ points for Matthew Tkachuk He became the 10th U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone in 700 games or fewer (695 GP). #NHLStats https://t.co/53zA9qo8H5 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 16, 2026

– Jason Robertson, the hero of this game.

GWG ➡️ CELLY 🤩 https://t.co/qxYk3vm1Bq — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2026

– The top scorers from yesterday's games.

– Two games on the schedule tonight.