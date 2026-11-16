Top 3: After the Elks, Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will follow suit

Raphael Simard
Top 3: After the Elks, Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will follow suit
Credit: X

Last night, five games were on the NHL schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Following the Elks' victory, Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will do the same

At 6 p.m., the Grey Cup was contested between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes.

Edmonton won the Cup, and Leon Draisaitl hopes the Oilers will do the same. A final between Edmonton and Montreal in both football and hockey—that would be perfect.

Draisaitl played a good game. He scored again.

That brings his total to 20 goals in 22 games since the start of the season. He's the first player to reach that milestone this season, by the way.

And into an empty net, Connor McDavid also found the back of the net.

He has 53 points in 22 games this season.

2. Shane Wright takes a puck to the face

Late in the evening, the Sharks hosted the Preds.

The home team won 4-2. Late in the game, Alex Nedeljkovic tried to score from behind the net, but instead shot the puck right into the face of Shane Wright, who happened to be passing by.

Another bizarre moment involving Wright occurred.

He fell awkwardly, causing Zack Ostapchuk to trip.

As for the Sharks, the chemistry between Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith is still there.

A little earlier, the captain wasn't happy about the “interference” here.

3. Cutter Gauthier has recorded at least one point in 11 straight games

Connor McDavid isn't the only one on fire.

Cutter Gauthier is probably the second-best player in the NHL right now. Yesterday, in the Ducks' 6-1 rout of the Flames, he extended his point streak to 11 games with this goal.

He also has 16 goals in nine games.

The American wasn't the only hero of the game.

Beckett Sennecke scored two goals and added an assist.

Gatineau native Tyson Hinds, Alex Killorn, and Mikael Granlund each recorded two points.

A big win for the Ducks, who take control of third place in the Pacific Division.


Overtime

– Matthew Tkachuk's 700th point.

– Jason Robertson, the hero of this game.

– The top scorers from yesterday's games.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)

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