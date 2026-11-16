It's only natural to have high expectations for Noah Dobson.

After all, the Canadiens traded away two first-round picks (and Emil Heineman) to acquire him in June 2025. And you can't really criticize the defenseman for his first season with the big club because he's been very good.

He racked up 47 points and finished second in the NHL in blocked shots. That's no small feat.

But now… things are getting tougher for the right-handed defenseman.

He didn't score in his first 20 games of the season, but it goes deeper than that: if you combine the end of last regular season, the most recent playoffs, and the start of his current season… it's now been 55 games (!) since Dobson last scored.

And for a guy making $9.5 million, that's way too long.

I'm not saying Dobson automatically has to score 30 goals a year for me to be satisfied.

But… 55 games without a goal is a long time. His last goal came on February 26, when the Canadiens faced the Islanders that night.

Funny coincidence, huh?



Seriously, though, we really need to remember that the big defenseman injured his hand at the end of last season. He missed the last two games of the regular season, as well as the first six games of the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, before returning to action in Game 7 of that series.

Is he still bothered by his injury? Is he afraid to use his hard shot for fear of getting hurt again?

I hope the answer to both of those questions is no. Then again, it might explain a few things…

In a Nutshell

– The Bruins are having fun.

Tanner took the stretch up a notch 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/yOJRJ9eFWn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 16, 2026

– Yeah!

Lane Hutson became the seventh defenseman in NHL history to win the Calder Trophy with an Original Six team. The @NYRangers host the @CanadiensMTL in the opener of the NHL Original Six Series presented by Expedia tonight (7:30 p.m. ET on @NHL_On_TNT). #NHLStats: https://t.co/ZFrilTwenB https://t.co/lY5NOnR5GI — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 16, 2026

– Oh.

They're part of the same family. https://t.co/z3XGUeLWqh https://t.co/6IzHZHvp93 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 16, 2026

– Interesting.