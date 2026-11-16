Mike Matheson Injured (Again): This Raises Some Questions

The Mike Matheson situation is getting weirder and weirder. Or even worrisome?

In fact, since the start of the season, the Canadiens have had to take the veteran out of the lineup three times due to an injury that hasn't been clearly identified. In fact, there appear to be at least two different injuries.

Let's recap how the last few weeks have unfolded.

On October 13, before the sixth game of the season against Buffalo, it was announced that Matheson would not be able to play. At the time, he was listed as day-to-day. He also sought a second medical opinion.

On October 23, in Chicago, he returned to action. He had thus missed four games.

On October 28, after three games, he missed a practice. And the next day, ahead of the game in Dallas, he was again scratched from the lineup. The Canadiens quickly indicated he would be out for two weeks.

On November 12—roughly two weeks after his revised timeline—he was able to return to action. That was last Thursday's game against Boston.

On November 14, ahead of Saturday's game against Denver, the defenseman was listed as a last-minute decision. He ultimately did not play.

And yesterday, as the Canadiens traveled to New York without him, the team announced he would be out for two to three weeks.

Forward Josh Anderson (lower body) will be sidelined for approximately 3 to 4 weeks, and defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be sidelined for approximately 2 to 3 weeks. Forward Josh Anderson (lower body) will be out for approximately 3 to 4 weeks, and defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be out for approximately 2 to 3 weeks. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2026

Is his most recent lower-body injury different from his first lower-body injury? Or his second lower-body injury? The Canadiens haven't said.

Are the injuries related? Naturally, one might wonder.

Did the defenseman aggravate an existing injury by returning too quickly? Without a clear answer, we're still entitled to wonder.

Let's be honest: this situation is very strange.

Matheson had been criticized early in the season (before his first injury) by some fans for his defensive mistakes. But in the coming weeks, the impact of his absence will become clear.

Will the Canadiens hold up?

Overtime

In addition to Matheson, four other players are currently injured. Among the forwards, Chris Kreider is out for six to eight weeks, Josh Anderson will miss three to four weeks, and Ivan Demidov… will surely return someday.

In goal, Samuel Montembeault has been day-to-day for several days.