Jacob Fowler had dinner with an old friend last night in New York

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Fowler had dinner with an old friend last night in New York
Credit: Getty Images

Guys who make it to the National Hockey League have a lot of experience under their belts.

Naturally, before reaching the NHL, they've played alongside dozens and dozens of players. And sometimes, they get the chance to face off against some of those same players at the highest level.

That must be a pretty special feeling.

Right now, the Canadiens are in New York getting ready for tonight's game against the Rangers. And Jacob Fowler took the opportunity to catch up with an old friend.

We're talking about Gabriel Perreault.

The two men played together for the Boston College Eagles from 2023 to 2025. They enjoyed quite a bit of success together, playing for a powerhouse program.

And last night, according to a report by Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse), the two guys had dinner together.

The Quebec forward, who holds both Canadian and American citizenship, is well established with the Rangers. And increasingly, we're seeing Fowler do the same with the Canadiens.

I imagine the two friends are proud of each other's success.

We'll most likely see them go head-to-head tonight. After all, it would be surprising not to see Jacob Fowler in net for his team tonight.

Who will come out on top? We'll see.

But aside from the game's outcome, I imagine the forward's goal will be to score at least one goal against his good friend during the game.

And I expect the goalie will be determined not to give his former college teammate a single chance.


In a Nutshell

– Ouch.

– The more things change, the more they stay the same.

– He had a great career.

– That's all part of the game.

– Speaking of the Rangers.

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