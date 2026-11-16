Jacob Fowler had dinner with an old friend last night in New York

Guys who make it to the National Hockey League have a lot of experience under their belts.

Naturally, before reaching the NHL, they've played alongside dozens and dozens of players. And sometimes, they get the chance to face off against some of those same players at the highest level.

That must be a pretty special feeling.

Right now, the Canadiens are in New York getting ready for tonight's game against the Rangers. And Jacob Fowler took the opportunity to catch up with an old friend.

We're talking about Gabriel Perreault.

The two men played together for the Boston College Eagles from 2023 to 2025. They enjoyed quite a bit of success together, playing for a powerhouse program.

And last night, according to a report by Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse), the two guys had dinner together.

Have no fear, Jacob Fowler is here! 👏 https://t.co/wfUN1aIXF1 — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

The Quebec forward, who holds both Canadian and American citizenship, is well established with the Rangers. And increasingly, we're seeing Fowler do the same with the Canadiens.

I imagine the two friends are proud of each other's success.

We'll most likely see them go head-to-head tonight. After all, it would be surprising not to see Jacob Fowler in net for his team tonight.

Who will come out on top? We'll see.

But aside from the game's outcome, I imagine the forward's goal will be to score at least one goal against his good friend during the game.

And I expect the goalie will be determined not to give his former college teammate a single chance.

In a Nutshell

– Ouch.

Davis Alexander suffered an injury during the game and appeared at the podium with a splint on his right arm @TVASports https://t.co/MiomUrTdeH — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) November 16, 2026

– The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Canadian national anthem was sung mostly in English before Sunday's game

https://t.co/nq8N051Nxl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2026

– He had a great career.

He was certainly a polarizing figure. https://t.co/lIc0Woby4V https://t.co/W5lLAt44wv — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 16, 2026

– That's all part of the game.

Hey @MTLAlouettes, just checking in on you guys 🙏 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 16, 2026

– Speaking of the Rangers.