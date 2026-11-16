The Dylan Larkin situation continues to drag on in Detroit. The forward is no longer playing, but the Red Wings don't seem in a hurry to trade him.

However, even though they aren't in a hurry to trade him, the Wings remain active in this situation.

On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Red Wings are waiting for a team to step up and make a good enough offer to consult with Larkin.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – #LGRW & Larkin | I do think they're working on it. To be honest, I really don't know how much of it is about a list anymore. I think it's more like, does someone make a trade that Detroit presents to him? I don't want people to take that to mean that he's willing to go anywhere because I don't know that. I just think it's a matter of who comes up with something that Detroit wants to present to him, if they haven't already presented anything. – 11/16 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 16, 2026

From what we understand, the Red Wings would be open to offers from all NHL teams, even those not on Larkin's list.

That means the Canadiens still have a chance.

In fact, the idea is that the Red Wings are waiting for a good offer, and then they'll consult with Dylan Larkin to see if it's a destination he's interested in. That's not a crazy idea, and it allows the Red Wings to get the best return for their forward.

The problem right now is that Detroit seems to be asking for an incredible amount of money for Larkin.

A few days ago, Elliotte Friedman reported that an offer from the Wild consisting of Danila Yurov and three first-round picks had been submitted to the Wings.

If that offer wasn't enough, it's hard to believe the Red Wings will ever be satisfied. On top of that, we're talking about Minnesota—a destination that was on Larkin's list.

On Monday, Friedman specifically mentioned a team on Larkin's list: the Hurricanes.

Elliotte Friedman – FAN Hockey Show – #CarolinaCulture & Larkin | I heard that, you know, I know they're on Larkin's list. I heard they felt the ask wasn't something they're willing to consider. – 11/16 #LGRW #Canes #NHL https://t.co/gq4rRNpdV9 — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 17, 2026

According to his report, Carolina has analyzed the situation and is reportedly unwilling to pay the amount requested by Detroit.

So, from what we understand, it's unlikely that the top NHL teams are willing to shell out the money to acquire Larkin, and Larkin himself doesn't want to join a team that isn't contending for the Stanley Cup.

We can therefore expect this situation to drag on for quite some time.

In Brief

– Several Canadiens prospects are on fire!

There are, of course, Hage, Zharovsky, and Mittelstadt. But they're not the only ones. Here's my roundup ⬇️

https://t.co/JHegsPRrkg — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) November 16, 2026

– Luke Mittelstadt's story is a great one.

How does a seventh-round pick end up leading the entire AHL in scoring? Luke Mittelstadt tells RG how Minnesota reshaped his game, and his former coach says Montreal struck gold. Read the exclusive via @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/ySvcjPEzw6 — RG (@TheRGMedia) November 16, 2026

– No movement on the Nikita Kucherov front.