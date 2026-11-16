Brett Berard Recalled by the Canadiens

With Josh Anderson injured, the Canadiens had only 12 healthy forwards.

And since teams heading out on the road like to have a safety net, the Canadiens called up a player from the Laval Rocket.

According to a tweet by Renaud Lavoie, Brett Berard has been recalled by the Canadiens.

Brett Berard recalled by the @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 16, 2026

Brett Berard is a forward who has 11 points—including seven goals—in 17 games this season under Daniel Jacob in Laval. He stands 5'9″, though.

He was acquired from the Rangers this summer in exchange for William Trudeau.

Berard has some NHL experience, having played 48 games with the Rangers between 2024 and 2026. He can therefore fill in for the Canadiens as an extra forward.

However, it remains to be seen whether he'll play tonight, given that the Canadiens will be at Madison Square Garden to face his former team.

Renaud Lavoie hinted this morning on BPM Sports that he might play. However, he cannot confirm whether that will actually be the case.

Since there won't be a practice this morning, we'll see if Martin St-Louis is willing to comment on the matter at 11:45 a.m. when speaking with the media covering the team.

If Berard (who was drafted by Jeff Gorton in 2020) were to play, we imagine that either Florian Xhekaj or Owen Beck would sit out.

However, logically speaking, we imagine that more often than not, he'll be there as the Canadiens' 13th forward in the coming days. That's Berard's role as a player, and he brings the Canadiens to within $160,000 of the salary cap.

It didn't make sense for the Canadiens to be on the road with only 12 healthy forwards. Brett Berard gets the call-up as the insurance policy. The Habs only have $160K in cap space with this call-up. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 16, 2026

We imagine that the fact the road trip is to New York and the fact that the Habs don't necessarily need a player to play every night are factors that led the club to call up Berard instead of Sasha Pastujov. Berard's playing style, which can be intense, is also a factor…

After all, Pastujov has 10 goals in 16 games this season and is doing everything he can to get called up.

In Brief

– He is 25 years old.

Happy birthday to former Canadiens forward Emil Heineman, who turns 25 today. He has 2-6-8 totals in 19 games this season with the New York Islanders. Photo by The Gazette's John Mahoney #Habs: https://t.co/yci1l4vdf0 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 16, 2026

– The loss stings.

The Quebec native didn't shy away from the Alouettes' locker room after his team's loss in the Grey Cup final. https://t.co/5XlEHWgfFE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 16, 2026

– Do you agree?