Brett Berard Recalled by the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Brett Berard Recalled by the Canadiens
Credit: X

With Josh Anderson injured, the Canadiens had only 12 healthy forwards.

And since teams heading out on the road like to have a safety net, the Canadiens called up a player from the Laval Rocket.

According to a tweet by Renaud Lavoie, Brett Berard has been recalled by the Canadiens.

Brett Berard is a forward who has 11 points—including seven goals—in 17 games this season under Daniel Jacob in Laval. He stands 5'9″, though.

He was acquired from the Rangers this summer in exchange for William Trudeau.

Berard has some NHL experience, having played 48 games with the Rangers between 2024 and 2026. He can therefore fill in for the Canadiens as an extra forward.

However, it remains to be seen whether he'll play tonight, given that the Canadiens will be at Madison Square Garden to face his former team.

Renaud Lavoie hinted this morning on BPM Sports that he might play. However, he cannot confirm whether that will actually be the case.

Since there won't be a practice this morning, we'll see if Martin St-Louis is willing to comment on the matter at 11:45 a.m. when speaking with the media covering the team.

If Berard (who was drafted by Jeff Gorton in 2020) were to play, we imagine that either Florian Xhekaj or Owen Beck would sit out.

However, logically speaking, we imagine that more often than not, he'll be there as the Canadiens' 13th forward in the coming days. That's Berard's role as a player, and he brings the Canadiens to within $160,000 of the salary cap.

We imagine that the fact the road trip is to New York and the fact that the Habs don't necessarily need a player to play every night are factors that led the club to call up Berard instead of Sasha Pastujov. Berard's playing style, which can be intense, is also a factor…

After all, Pastujov has 10 goals in 16 games this season and is doing everything he can to get called up.


In Brief

– He is 25 years old.

– The loss stings.

– Do you agree?

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