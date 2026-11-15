Flag Football: Kevin Mital Among the Quebecers Invited by Team Canada

First-Ever National Camp for Professional Players

The road to the Los Angeles Olympic Games now runs through the Canadian Football League. Twenty CFL players have been invited to Football Canada's first-ever national professional flag football camp, in preparation for the 2028 Games, as reported by Sportsnet.

The camp will be held from November 29 to December 5 in Chula Vista, California. There, players will learn the rules, techniques, and strategies of international flag football under the supervision and evaluation of Team Canada coaches. This marks the first time active CFL players have participated in national team activities.

The CFL and its nine teams have agreed to the terms allowing their players to participate, in addition to reaching an agreement with the Players' Association (AJLCF) regarding insurance and benefits provided during the camp. According to AJLCF Executive Director David Mackie, a player injured during the camp will be covered as if the injury had occurred in the CFL.

Commissioner Stewart Johnston welcomed this agreement, which allows players to pursue their dream of representing their country. He also sees it as an important step for the development of the sport in Canada.

Tyson Philpot Among the Invitees

Alouettes fans will be pleased to learn that Tyson Philpot is among the invitees. The wide receiver led the CFL this season with 124 receptions and 1,809 yards, setting records for a Canadian player. He also tied for the lead in touchdowns (13) with his teammate Tyler Snead. His twin brother, Jalen, of the Calgary Stampeders, has also been invited.

Here is the list of the 20 invited players:

Quarterbacks: Nathan Rourke (British Columbia), Taylor Elgersma (Winnipeg), and Tre Ford (Hamilton)

Wide receivers: Tyson Philpot (Montreal), Jalen Philpot (Calgary), Nic Demski (Winnipeg), Samuel Emilus (Saskatchewan), Justin McInnis (British Columbia), Kevin Mital (Toronto), Kian Schaffer-Baker (Saskatchewan), and Keelan White (Ottawa)

Defensive backs: Tyrell Ford (Edmonton), Alonzo Addae (Ottawa), Cristophe Beaulieu (British Columbia), Malcolm Bell, Tevaughn Campbell (Saskatchewan), Jackson Findlay (British Columbia), Adrian Greene (Calgary), Ashton Miller-Melancon (Calgary), and Stavros Katsantonis (Hamilton)

Two Quebecers are on the list: Cristophe Beaulieu, a native of Blainville and former Rouge et Or player, and Malcolm Bell, a native of Montreal.

Flag football will make its Olympic debut from July 15 to 22, 2028. Both the Canadian men's and women's teams have already qualified, and the men's team is led by Paul LaPolice, a well-known CFL coach. Since the Games will take place in the middle of the season, Stewart Johnston indicated that the league does not plan to take a break but intends to adjust the schedule for bye weeks. The affected teams will also receive payroll relief.

Sources

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