David Reinbacher Recalled by the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
David Reinbacher Recalled by the Canadiens
Credit: Getty Images

It's official.

The Montreal Canadiens announced that right-handed defenseman David Reinbacher has been recalled from Laval for the remainder of the season.

He will therefore join the team on the road.

Naturally, this raises the question: Is Mike Matheson more injured than we think? Or does the Habs just want more depth on the road?

Keep in mind that the Quebec native didn't play yesterday.

Details to follow…

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