“The Flyers don’t want anyone getting in Michkov’s way”: the message is clear in Philadelphia

Matvei Michkov has been a controversial player ever since his name first came up in hockey circles ahead of the 2023 draft.

He's been making headlines for both good and bad reasons since the start of his career, and let's just say that's not about to stop—especially now that he's in the National Hockey League.

The latest controversy surrounding the Russian forward involves an alleged trade request following a heated argument with his teammate Nick Seeler.

In short, we all thought this was the end of the road for Michkov in Philadelphia, and that the young Russian had simply jumped on the latest trend of trade requests in the NHL, but in the end, Flyers management indicated otherwise.

In fact, the frustration is directed at the veterans, not the young players, while Michkov appears to be at the heart of the team's core.

And if we're to believe Frank Seravalli's recent comments during an episode of his podcast “EST Afternoons,” well, it's clear that it's actually all of Michkov's teammates who are more likely to be traded before the young Russian talent.

Frank Seravalli – EST Afternoons – #LetsGoFlyers | Think about how this team moves forward—the Flyers are very clear that they lack talent, and they're going to need to find a way to keep and retain as much talent as possible. And they're choosing Michkov to be that guy. So anyone who gets in his way—coaching staff, other players, whatever—I think the message is very clear: they want Michkov to be that guy. – 11/12 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 14, 2026

It's clear, then, that Michkov is seen as the team's center in Philadelphia, and that the team wants to build around him, given that he is the top talent on a team that is sorely lacking in talent.

Seravalli explains that the Flyers will choose Michkov over anyone else, and that anyone who gets in the way of #39—whether a player or a coach—will be sacrificed.

Daniel Brière and his staff love Michkov and therefore want to protect him at all costs and make him the face of the Philadelphia Flyers for many years to come.

The message is therefore very clear in Philadelphia: Michkov is the priority, regardless of his attitude or comments.

The Flyers lack talent and do not want to lose the only player with obvious superstar potential under any circumstances.

In short, this is all something to watch closely, as it seems there's a new controversy every week involving young Matvei Michkov, who, by the way, has 10 goals and 15 points in 21 games.

In Brief

– This will be a very interesting game to watch.

Auston Matthews on the Oilers: “We gave it to them in their arena. They're going to be ready to play.” Darren Raddysh on Connor McDavid: “I think you know he might have a little bit of a chip on his shoulder from how things went in the last game” https://t.co/CfZvw6urmR — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 14, 2026

– Read more.

Alexander's Historic Season Inspired by Calvillo's Humility https://t.co/ij1IfNL0TO — RDS (@RDSca) November 14, 2026

– Too bad.