Chychrun vs. Cousins: A Former Canadiens Player Gets a Harsh Reaction for His Opinion

Mathis Therrien
Chychrun vs. Cousins: A Former Canadiens Player Gets a Harsh Reaction for His Opinion
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Earlier this week, we witnessed the biggest hit of the year—and arguably the most impressive in the National Hockey League in quite a few seasons.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakub Chychrun delivered a massive hit to his former teammate, Nick Cousins, leaving him unconscious on the ice.

That's probably the most devastating legal hit I've ever seen in my life as a hockey fan.

Obviously, Cousins was in bad shape after that hit, as he had to be taken to the hospital.

And the first sign of life we got from the Ottawa Senators forward the next day was when we learned he had unfollowed Jakob Chychrun on Instagram.

This obviously had all hockey fans in stitches—especially since they generally aren't the biggest fans of Nick Cousins, who's known as a dirty player.

Now, even several days later, that hit is still making headlines, and that was the case this morning when former Montreal Canadiens player Rem Pitlick shared his very candid opinion on social media.

It's great to see a professional player demonstrate such transparency, as Pitlick loudly and clearly expressed his dissatisfaction and confusion regarding the hit.

In Pitlick's view, Chychrun had several other options on the play rather than literally smashing into a former teammate.

According to him, the rule of “don't do to others what you wouldn't want done to you” applies to hockey and this kind of violent situation.

Unfortunately for Pitlick, his opinion didn't go over well at all within the hockey community, as the forward was thoroughly slammed and criticized in the comments.

In fact, die-hard hockey fans were quick to contradict Pitlick and disparage him, given that he has largely been limited to a career in the American Hockey League since leaving Montreal.

Many say they understand why he isn't playing in the NHL, while others are shocked that he would say this as a professional player; in short, no one agrees with Pitlick, while everyone defends the sport as it is—especially when it comes to a legal check against a dirty player.

It's worth noting that Pitlick still hasn't played any games this season and remains a free agent, after recording 35 points in 45 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season in the American Hockey League.

In short, Pitlick knew the potential repercussions of his opinion, and he expressed it anyway—and for that, he deserves respect, even if we don't all agree with him.


In Brief

– A game to miss.

– A name that keeps coming up.

– Great win.

– Note:

– Read this.

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