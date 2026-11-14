Chychrun vs. Cousins: A Former Canadiens Player Gets a Harsh Reaction for His Opinion

Earlier this week, we witnessed the biggest hit of the year—and arguably the most impressive in the National Hockey League in quite a few seasons.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakub Chychrun delivered a massive hit to his former teammate, Nick Cousins, leaving him unconscious on the ice.

Jakub Chychrun absolutely BLOWS UP Nick Cousins, and Cousins was out cold 🤕 https://t.co/USPvQn9LfJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 11, 2026

That's probably the most devastating legal hit I've ever seen in my life as a hockey fan.

Obviously, Cousins was in bad shape after that hit, as he had to be taken to the hospital.

And the first sign of life we got from the Ottawa Senators forward the next day was when we learned he had unfollowed Jakob Chychrun on Instagram.

🚨 Nick Cousins unfollowed 1 account on Instagram: ❌ jakobchychrun — Jakob Chychrun

🔗 https://t.co/omyJtFDnKq #GoSensGo #NHL https://t.co/aVW7kxLTQY — NHL Follow Tracker (@NHLFollowTrack) November 11, 2026

This obviously had all hockey fans in stitches—especially since they generally aren't the biggest fans of Nick Cousins, who's known as a dirty player.

Now, even several days later, that hit is still making headlines, and that was the case this morning when former Montreal Canadiens player Rem Pitlick shared his very candid opinion on social media.

Rem Pitlick pulls no punches on the Chychrun-Cousins hit. Whether you agree with him or not, it's refreshingly honest from a player: https://t.co/CA9Cnd1U4l — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 14, 2026

It's great to see a professional player demonstrate such transparency, as Pitlick loudly and clearly expressed his dissatisfaction and confusion regarding the hit.

In Pitlick's view, Chychrun had several other options on the play rather than literally smashing into a former teammate.

According to him, the rule of “don't do to others what you wouldn't want done to you” applies to hockey and this kind of violent situation.

Unfortunately for Pitlick, his opinion didn't go over well at all within the hockey community, as the forward was thoroughly slammed and criticized in the comments.

In fact, die-hard hockey fans were quick to contradict Pitlick and disparage him, given that he has largely been limited to a career in the American Hockey League since leaving Montreal.

Many say they understand why he isn't playing in the NHL, while others are shocked that he would say this as a professional player; in short, no one agrees with Pitlick, while everyone defends the sport as it is—especially when it comes to a legal check against a dirty player.

It's worth noting that Pitlick still hasn't played any games this season and remains a free agent, after recording 35 points in 45 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season in the American Hockey League.

In short, Pitlick knew the potential repercussions of his opinion, and he expressed it anyway—and for that, he deserves respect, even if we don't all agree with him.

In Brief

– A game to miss.

Two of the NHL's three lowest-scoring teams—30th-ranked #CBJ (2.35 goals per game) and 31st-ranked #LetsGoFlyers (2.24 goals per game)—face off tonight at Nationwide Arena. Only the #Blackhawks (2.21) have been more inept offensively. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 14, 2026

– A name that keeps coming up.

Zach Whitecloud: The Perfect Fit for the Canadiens? Episode 49 is available on @kosports_tv, YouTube, and your audio platforms! Thanks to our presenting partner @Miseojeu @mathiasbrunet #mathiasetleserpent #canadiens #hockey #nhl #montreal https://t.co/EaSxCU6VkD — Mathias and the Serpent (@MathiasSerpent) November 14, 2026

– Great win.

Canada takes care of business in Guatemala City 🇨🇦 https://t.co/wPWOSVP6HA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 14, 2026

– Note:

Northern Super League Final | Montreal Roses' projected starting lineup → Link in bio https://t.co/IHJm6rG2cI — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 14, 2026

– Read this.