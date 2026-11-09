Carey Price: “Patrick Roy was the embodiment of what I wanted to become one day”

Carey Price was finally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

His induction ceremony took place on Monday night. Although Price is a man of few words, he spoke at length during his speech.

Price began his speech by thanking those close to him—especially his family—and reflecting on his childhood and his journey to the NHL.

The @HockeyHallFame Class of 2026 induction speeches are happening right now. Read the highlights from each of the inductees ⤵️ https://t.co/mrFdDuPArf — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 10, 2026

Then, a few moments later, Price thanked the Canadiens fans, whom he described as the greatest.

But what really caught our attention was when he spoke about a dream he had as a child. He said he dreamed of standing on a red carpet like the one at the Bell Centre and finding himself face-to-face with a great man. That man was Patrick Roy.

“Patrick Roy was the embodiment of what I wanted to become one day”—Carey Price

This shows just how many incredible goalies the Canadiens have had throughout their history.

And even though Carey Price hasn't won a Stanley Cup, he can say he's now in the Hall of Fame, just like Patrick Roy.

We witnessed a very emotional moment from the goalie. He became very emotional and had to hold back tears as he thanked his wife, Angela, and his children.

It was beautiful to see.

Price also made a save before his speech. Brian Burke was choking on stage, and the goaltender came to his rescue by handing him his glass of water.

Carey Price with the save of the night on his Hall of Fame night….this time hooking Brian Burke up with some water https://t.co/hhpi4ViJGr — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) November 10, 2026

Another save, just as he's done so many times throughout his career.

Patrice Bergeron was also inducted on Monday night. He took the time to thank his former agent and Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes. It was a beautiful moment that moved Hughes to tears.

Hockey Hall of Famer & Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron on his former agent and now Habs GM Kent Hughes: “You were more than an agent. You were a friend, a confidant, and a supporter. You guided me in so many ways. To you and your family, thank you.” https://t.co/yGMBJTjbxv — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 10, 2026

In Brief

– He truly deserves his place.

Serge Savard is unequivocal about Price's induction into the Hall of Fame: “Carey deserves his spot.” https://t.co/U0OKmydFrn — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 10, 2026

– Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand received some love from Patrice Bergeron.

“I want to personally thank two teammates. First, my captain of 14 years, Zdeno Chara…the second is my left winger for most of my career, Brad Marchand.” — Patrice Bergeron #NHLBruins | @HockeyHallFame https://t.co/SfmlX1WoF1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2026

– Jordan Binnington could be traded.