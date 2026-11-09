Carey Price: “Patrick Roy was the embodiment of what I wanted to become one day”

DansLesCoulisses.com
Carey Price: “Patrick Roy was the embodiment of what I wanted to become one day”
Credit: Capture d'écran - NHL Network

Carey Price was finally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

His induction ceremony took place on Monday night. Although Price is a man of few words, he spoke at length during his speech.

Price began his speech by thanking those close to him—especially his family—and reflecting on his childhood and his journey to the NHL.

Then, a few moments later, Price thanked the Canadiens fans, whom he described as the greatest.

But what really caught our attention was when he spoke about a dream he had as a child. He said he dreamed of standing on a red carpet like the one at the Bell Centre and finding himself face-to-face with a great man. That man was Patrick Roy.

“Patrick Roy was the embodiment of what I wanted to become one day”—Carey Price

This shows just how many incredible goalies the Canadiens have had throughout their history.

And even though Carey Price hasn't won a Stanley Cup, he can say he's now in the Hall of Fame, just like Patrick Roy.

We witnessed a very emotional moment from the goalie. He became very emotional and had to hold back tears as he thanked his wife, Angela, and his children.

It was beautiful to see.

Price also made a save before his speech. Brian Burke was choking on stage, and the goaltender came to his rescue by handing him his glass of water.

Another save, just as he's done so many times throughout his career.

Patrice Bergeron was also inducted on Monday night. He took the time to thank his former agent and Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes. It was a beautiful moment that moved Hughes to tears.


In Brief

– He truly deserves his place.

– Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand received some love from Patrice Bergeron.

– Jordan Binnington could be traded.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!