Is Davis Alexander Heading to the NFL?

Alexander Is Confident He'll Get a Call

Davis Alexander makes no secret of it: he expects to get a call from an NFL team once the CFL playoffs are over. His teammate Tyson Philpot, for his part, is hoping for it with all his heart. But the two Montreal Alouettes stars insist that this possibility in no way diminishes their commitment to the team and the city.

The two players agreed to discuss the matter during the Alouettes' bye week, as the team awaits word on who they'll face in the Eastern Conference Final. With his usual candor, Alexander said he's practically certain he'll get a call. He noted that a small window of opportunity opened up last year, but he was still recovering from a serious injury at the time.

The quarterback was clear, however: it would take a very substantial offer for him to consider leaving Montreal. He says he is very grateful to the Alouettes and doesn't believe the grass is always greener on the other side.

As reported by RDS, his statistics are certainly eye-catching. This season, Alexander has thrown 35 touchdown passes against just four interceptions, bringing his career CFL record to 51 touchdowns against ten interceptions.

The 28-year-old quarterback says he's proud of the player he's become since college. With his strong arm, he now believes he can complete any pass. Many compare him to Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both for his style and his build.

Experts Remain Cautious

Sources consulted by RDS, however, remain cautious. According to one of them, the NFL is keeping a close eye on Alexander and Philpot, but teams will wait until the end of the CFL season out of respect for the Canadian clubs.

Others believe it would be very surprising if Alexander were to get a tryout. They cite the example of Jack Plummer, who was named the UFL's Most Valuable Player this year but failed to make a return to the NFL. At 28, this would likely be Alexander's last chance. The larger field dimensions in the CFL, which make it easier to avoid defenders, also make the transition difficult.

Money could also be a factor. Alexander is under contract for 2027 and 2028, earning just over $500,000 per season. Chad Kelly's new contract, which exceeds $1 million per year, could prompt the Alouettes to improve their quarterback's deal.

Tyson Philpot might have a better chance. With 1,809 yards in just 16 games, the 26-year-old wide receiver has sent a clear message. He's been waiting for an opportunity since the 2022 season, but says he's focused on finishing out the current season for now. According to RDS sources, NFL teams have more wide receivers on their rosters, which could work in his favor. A role on special teams—particularly as a returner—could also help him carve out a spot for himself.

Finally, one source points out that several CFL players are better than some NFL athletes. Talent isn't always enough—you also need luck and good timing.

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