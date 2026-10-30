The Panthers Fire Their Defensive Coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have decided to take action following yet another defensive meltdown.

Following a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, the organization announced the firing of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Jonathan Cooley, the defensive pass-rushing coordinator.

This decision marks the first major change to the coaching staff since Dave Canales took over as head coach in 2024. Evero also becomes the first defensive coordinator in the NFL to lose his job during the current season.

The Panthers' defensive performance largely explains this decision. Prior to the game against Green Bay, the Panthers ranked 22nd in the NFL in overall defense and last in limiting the run game.

The situation was particularly concerning for a team that currently holds a 3-4 record.

Evero had joined the Panthers in 2023, prior to Canales' appointment. His first full season with the organization had been particularly difficult, as the defense finished last in the league in 2024 in both total yards allowed and points allowed. However, an improvement was seen the following season, with the team ranking 16th and 15th, respectively, in those categories.

The latest loss to the Packers ultimately highlighted the problems. Quarterback Jordan Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Injuries also complicated matters for the defense, particularly with the absences of defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Akayleb Evans was also placed on the injured reserve list.

Todd Wash Takes Over Defensive Responsibilities

To temporarily replace Evero, the Panthers have chosen Todd Wash, their defensive line coach. He will be responsible for defensive decisions and calling the plays.

Wash has 31 years of coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL. Notably, he led the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense for five seasons. In 2017, his unit finished second in the league and helped propel the team to the AFC Championship Game.

AC Carter will also take on new responsibilities by overseeing the defensive line, while Renaldo Hill will continue to supervise the secondary.

The Panthers now hope these changes will help revitalize a defense that has had a difficult start to the season.

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