The nightmare continues for the Rams

Still No Timeline for Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams will have to wait a little longer to see Myles Garrett in action. The star defensive lineman will not participate in practice this week and will miss his seventh consecutive game with his new team on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that the Rams have not yet set a timeline for Garrett's return to practice. The player has been on the injured reserve list since undergoing knee surgery last month, following his debut in a Rams uniform in Australia—a game in which he did not record a single tackle.

As reported by theScore, McVay has still not provided a timeline for his return. He acknowledges that the situation is frustrating but assures that Garrett is making good progress and that his condition is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

The coach also clarified that Garrett has not experienced any setbacks in his rehabilitation and that he does not believe another surgery will be necessary.

A Costly Bet That Hasn't Paid Off Yet

Halfway through the season, the Garrett trade has yet to make an impact for the Rams, who hold a 3-4 record. To acquire the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, however, the team paid a steep price: they traded away quarterback Jared Verse and three high draft picks to the Cleveland Browns.

The situation is all the more surprising given that Garrett had a reputation for being a very durable player. Since his rookie season in 2017, he had missed only a handful of games or practices due to injury over eight years with the Browns. In fact, he had played in at least 16 games in each of the past five seasons.

The absences of Garrett and Verse are clearly hurting the Rams' ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. The team has recorded just 10 sacks this season, fewer than all but four other teams in the league. That's a far cry from the 47 sacks they recorded last season.

Injuries are piling up elsewhere on the roster. Wide receiver Davante Adams underwent hamstring surgery, but the Rams hope to have him back close to the minimum six-week mark. According to McVay, Adams compares himself to Wolverine, the comic book character known for his rapid healing abilities. Tight end Terrance Ferguson will miss his fifth straight game due to an ankle injury, and Colby Parkinson, who is filling in for him, did not practice on Wednesday because of a rib injury.

There is some good news in Los Angeles, however. Cornerback Trent McDuffie made a limited return to practice, nearly three weeks after suffering a groin injury, and linebacker Nate Landman has cleared the concussion protocol. The Rams will still have to manage without their defensive star for quite some time, though.

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