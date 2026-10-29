The Bears have just pulled off a huge win

The Chicago Bears have decided to take action by making a major trade with the Tennessee Titans.

The Illinois-based team has acquired defensive tackle Jeff Simmons, a high-impact player known for his power and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. To seal the deal, however, Chicago agreed to pay a hefty price by giving up several NFL draft picks.

According to reports on Thursday by journalist Tom Pelissero, the Bears offered their first-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 drafts. A fourth-round pick in 2027 is also part of the compensation sent to Tennessee.

In return, Chicago acquires Simmons along with a fifth-round pick in the 2028 draft. This acquisition underscores the Bears' commitment to strengthening their defensive line and positioning themselves to compete with the league's top teams.

Jeff Simmons, a Key Piece for Chicago

At 29 years old, Jeff Simmons already has a solid track record in the NFL. Selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2019 draft, he has established himself as one of the most influential players at his position.

The defensive player has earned four Pro Bowl selections throughout his career. In 2025, he was also named to the NFL's All-Pro First Team, a recognition that confirms his status among the league's elite.

The Titans had already demonstrated their confidence in him by awarding him a three-season contract extension in June worth $105.8 million. With an average annual salary of approximately $35.28 million, Simmons ranks among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

His performance this season partly explains the Bears' interest: after seven games, he has 38 tackles and four quarterback sacks.

A Major Move in the Playoff Race

Chicago has a 5-2 record and sits in second place in the National Football Conference's North Division. Simmons' arrival could add more bite to the defense as the team looks to continue its momentum.

Conversely, Tennessee is having a difficult season with just one win in seven games, which puts the Titans in last place in the American Football Conference's South Division.

NFL teams have until November 10 to make trades this season. Between now and that deadline, other teams may also try to reshuffle their rosters to reignite their playoff hopes.

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