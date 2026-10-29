Rumor Corner: Michael Misa for Simon Edvinsson?

The hot topic in the NHL right now is Dylan Larkin.

We know he's going to be traded, but Shawn Horcoff is staying patient. After all, his former captain is suspended, and Horcoff is the one losing $40,000 a day…

On his list, some teams aren't even interested. That's the case with the Panthers and the Avalanche, who haven't even called the Wings. That narrows Detroit's options…

Pierre LeBrun: Re Dylan Larkin: The teams on the list…some of them just haven't engaged; I'm told Florida has not engaged, Colorado has not engaged, it's just not a fit for some of the teams on that list – OverDrive (10/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 30, 2026

Larkin isn't the only Wings player on his way out. Simon Edvinsson may also be traded.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks could be a team involved in the deal. And if Mike Grier calls his counterpart in Michigan, the talks could start (and end) with Michael Misa.

Yeah.

I think Grier would hang up pretty quickly.

Pierre LeBrun – #LGRW & #SJSharks | One intriguing team is the San Jose Sharks, who have indeed held talks with Detroit and feel Edvinsson would be a great fit. […] I would imagine the first name that would come up internally for the Red Wings is Michael Misa, […] I have no idea if San Jose would ever entertain that, but I do know the Sharks covet Edvinsson, and, well, it's going to take a lot to pry him out of Detroit, especially given the sizable interest from other teams. – 10/29 #NHL #TurnItAllTeal — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 30, 2026

The next few months are likely to be eventful in the NHL.

The Predators, Flyers, and Penguins want to make moves. But it would be to acquire NHL players. These teams aren't expected to be in the running for Larkin or Edvinsson, but they're aging rosters with assets to trade.

The Oilers, on the other hand, won't be selling. And they don't need a boost on offense. Could a player like Matt Rempe interest them? Sportsnet is asking that question.

In any case, Edmonton is looking for depth.

In his latest roundup of notes, @frank_seravalli writes about the Oilers' search for more toughness and whether Matt Rempe could be the answer; why the Flyers might be looking for a defenseman; and more. https://t.co/Vh5JRPr8yh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Absolutely.

Appearance on @5a7RDS for an analysis of a turbulent end to the season at #CFMTL.

https://t.co/rmU4IMQgf5 — Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) October 30, 2026

– Worth noting.

First point as a Jet for Dawson Mercer! https://t.co/CSLqXans04 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 30, 2026

– What a play!