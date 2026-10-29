Rumor Corner: Michael Misa for Simon Edvinsson?

Raphael Simard
Rumor Corner: Michael Misa for Simon Edvinsson?
Credit: Capture d'écran | X

The hot topic in the NHL right now is Dylan Larkin.

We know he's going to be traded, but Shawn Horcoff is staying patient. After all, his former captain is suspended, and Horcoff is the one losing $40,000 a day…

On his list, some teams aren't even interested. That's the case with the Panthers and the Avalanche, who haven't even called the Wings. That narrows Detroit's options…

Larkin isn't the only Wings player on his way out. Simon Edvinsson may also be traded.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks could be a team involved in the deal. And if Mike Grier calls his counterpart in Michigan, the talks could start (and end) with Michael Misa.

Yeah.

I think Grier would hang up pretty quickly.

The next few months are likely to be eventful in the NHL.

The Predators, Flyers, and Penguins want to make moves. But it would be to acquire NHL players. These teams aren't expected to be in the running for Larkin or Edvinsson, but they're aging rosters with assets to trade.

The Oilers, on the other hand, won't be selling. And they don't need a boost on offense. Could a player like Matt Rempe interest them? Sportsnet is asking that question.

In any case, Edmonton is looking for depth.


In a Nutshell

– Absolutely.

– Worth noting.

– What a play!

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