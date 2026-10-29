JiC would trade Michael Hage and Jakub Dobes

To receive, you have to give.

And even though Kent Hughes has the tools to make trades, he isn't necessarily willing to give in order to receive. That's one of the reasons why Sidney Crosby, Dylan Larkin, Jason Robertson, Mason McTavish, and others aren't on the team right now.

But if JiC were the GM, he'd have no trouble offering Michael Hage and Jakub Dobes.

No choice, according to JiC! Read more here https://t.co/ZTNICObh8X https://t.co/2nNcqpdzOe — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 29, 2026

As for Dobes, he's still part of the plans, of course (he'll start tonight's game in Dallas), but he's been overtaken by Jacob Fowler. And paying a No. 2 goaltender $5.5 million a year might seem like a lot.

It'll be a big game tonight for the Czech. Fowler is playing inspired hockey, and if he wants to remain part of the Habs' plans, he'll have to step up. It won't be easy against the Stars, though.

Samuel Montembeault is expected to return to action soon and could, at a lower cost, back up Fowler. Jean-Charles Lajoie isn't the only one who thinks this way.

For his part, even though Michael Hage—who has nothing left to prove in the NCAA—grew up as a Canadiens fan, he still turned down an entry-level contract, 19 precious playoff games on the second line in 2025–2026, and 84 games in 2026–2027. Because if Michigan makes it to the Frozen Four final, he wouldn't be able to play a single regular-season game with the Habs this season.

Everyone says it: he should have been in Montreal or Laval this season. His dominant college season is a waste of time…

According to JiC, if Hage had come to Montreal last year, it would have brought the team closer to a Stanley Cup and earned Hage the “untouchable” label. As it stands, he's not untouchable, and if he can be traded for a high-impact player right now, the TV personality wouldn't say no.

In a Nutshell

– The burning question.

Seems it's a matter of when, not if… but where? https://t.co/nef4LSUozr — BarDown (@BarDown) October 29, 2026

– Interesting.

Would an @NHL expansion team succeed in Houston? @JennyStreeter3 explains why it would! #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/Q9SjdxmsWA — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) October 29, 2026

– Worth a read.