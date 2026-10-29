Jakub Dobes isn’t cut out to be a second-in-command (and his contract complicates matters)

It's game day! There's one question on everyone's mind this morning in Montreal: Will Jakub Dobes be able to get back on track?

Because in his case, it's very much a matter of getting back on track. Jakub Dobes arrived at training camp in poor physical and mental shape—much like Samuel Montembeault did last year. Don't shoot the messenger: I've heard this from numerous credible sources.

Jakub Dobes had a rough training camp: a 1-1-0 record, a 3.53 goals-against average, and a .857 save percentage. Of course, Samuel Montembeault and Jacob Fowler fared better.

Then the season began. He had a strong game in Toronto, then gave up 6, 5, 5, and 4 goals per game—three of which were played at the Bell Centre.

He showed some great things against the Sharks, before taking one of the dumbest penalties of the entire 2026 NHL season.

I'll ask you again: Will Dobes manage to turn things around tonight?

Jacob Fowler was already better than Jakub Dobes last year

As we know, Jacob Fowler's stats have been TRULY better than Jakub Dobes' since the start of the season.

What I'd forgotten, however, is that they were also better last year. Fowler finished the regular season with a better save percentage and a lower goals-against average than Dobes in 2025–26.

In short, Dobes has really made a name for himself in the playoffs, stepping up against the Lightning and the Sabres.

The problem that's starting to emerge—and this isn't the first time I've brought it up—is the Czech goaltender's new contract (which isn't even in effect yet). On July 2, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton were quick to announce that they had signed Jakub Dobes to a contract extension… a new deal that will pay Dobes $5.36 million annually (on average) through June 2030.

All this after seeing Dobes start just 59 regular-season games…

Dobes wasn't a high draft pick like Carey Price, and several goaltending experts have questioned his fundamental technique over the months. Did Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes—faced with their inability to improve the team at the trade deadline and early in the summer—put pressure on themselves to “give” the fans something? To show that they're still working hard?

This contract could age very poorly (even though it hasn't even started yet, let's not forget). Why? Because it seems obvious to me that Jacob Fowler will be the established No. 1 goaltender sooner rather than later. He might even be there already.

And the more we learn about Jakub Dobes, the more we realize he doesn't have the DNA of a No. 2 goalie. He doesn't have the personality—and he isn't at that stage of his career yet—to accept playing second fiddle to a young player like Jacob Fowler. He's the complete opposite of Samuel Montembeault, who is better equipped to play second fiddle behind the chosen one, Jacob Fowler.

You know, Elliotte Friedman's theory that Jakub Dobes is unsettled by the idea of having to fight to stay the number one, believing that the position should automatically go to him, might be more than just a theory thrown out there…

In the past, the Canadiens had to trade Jaroslav Halak and Cristobal Huet to make room for Carey Price.

They had to trade Jocelyn Thibault and Jeff Hackett to give José Théodore some breathing room.

They had to let Jake Allen go to give Samuel Montembeault some breathing room.

Sometimes, you don't have a choice: you have to trade a guy who's eyeing—whether healthily or not—the spot you've chosen to give to someone else.

But here's another question for you: Would Jakub Dobes have been easier—or harder—to trade without a new contract? He would have been eligible for restricted free agency and arbitration.

The more time passes, the more obvious it seems to me that Jakub Dobes' future is likely to take him—sooner or later—to a city other than Montreal. It remains to be seen whether other teams will be tempted to take Dobes—and his new contract—and, if so, what they'll be willing to offer in return.

Because when I hear that the Habs rewarded Cole Caufield for daring to call out the stupid penalties after the loss to the Sharks, that speaks volumes to me.

All of this brings me to an important point: Jakub Dobes needs to get his act together—and fast. Everyone will benefit from it.