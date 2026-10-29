Important Dates to Remember for the Offseason

That's it: the Brewers are the World Series champions. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

But now, what's going to happen?

The offseason has always been slow, but the potential labor dispute on December 1 could change the game and get players signed more quickly.

Players will be able to sign with other teams starting at 5 p.m. on November 2—next Monday. It always starts five days after the World Series ends.

The World Series is behind us. Here are the key dates to keep in mind over the next few days in @MLB:-October 29 : Starting today and for the next 5 days, teams can reach agreements with their own free agents.-November 2 : The market… pic.twitter.com/mwbGTb7Whc — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 29, 2026

However, as Jeremy Filosa points out, players can sign with their current teams right now.

Players and teams have until 5 p.m. on November 2 to manage player contract options.

On that note, Michael King has opted out of his contract (unsurprisingly) in San Diego. The same goes for Clay Holmes in Chicago.

No surprises here.

Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. He'll be one of the most sought-after players on the market. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

Clay Holmes has declined his player option with the Cubs and will officially be a free agent, per @JesseRogersESPN https://t.co/1IHb4T7vJg pic.twitter.com/UnN18fFtOt — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 29, 2026

Decisions on qualifying offers (a one-year, $23.15 million offer to a player who has never received one and who was not traded during the season) are also due on November 2.

The GM meeting, November 9–12, will be important.

After all, if the winter meetings don't take place (in December) due to a lockout, agents will have their work cut out for them starting November 9.

On November 17 and 20, players with qualifying offers will have to make a decision, and those eligible for arbitration will have to do the same.

I'm looking forward to seeing how the offseason unfolds. After all, many players will no doubt want to sign before December.

But, as is the case every year, it's the players at the top of the pyramid who will ultimately set the pace.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.