Cole Caufield with an “A” after criticizing Jakub Dobes: the message is clear

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cole Caufield with an “A” after criticizing Jakub Dobes: the message is clear
Credit: Jeff Curry/NHLI via Getty Images

Tonight, Jakub Dobes will be in goal for his team.

Is this the right decision? Everyone has an opinion on the matter… including José Théodore, who doesn't understand why Jacob Fowler wasn't able to stay in net after his big game in St. Louis.

We know Dobes has to play, obviously. But it's only natural that everyone has an opinion on the matter, since goalies have been THE number one topic in Montreal since the start of the regular season.

If Dobes is the talk of the town, it's because he hasn't been doing what he's supposed to do for quite a while now. And that's reflected in his performances.

The last time we saw him in action, Dobes took that stupid penalty against the Sharks. Since then, he hasn't played a single game—including the Heritage Classic and the game in St. Louis, a city that's important to him.

After his game against the Sharks, Jakub Dobes even had Cole Caufield, one of the team's leaders, take the fall for his unnecessary penalty.

That caused quite a stir.

And as Renaud Lavoie mentioned last night on JiC, the Canadiens sent a message to everyone by giving Caufield an “A” ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blues.

It was a career first for the forward, who “embodies the culture” of the Habs, according to his coach.

According to the insider, there's clearly a connection between Caufield stepping up in the locker room and the appearance of an “A” on his jersey Tuesday night.

Because no, the Habs didn't want to take it away from Jake Evans just for the sake of it: they mainly wanted to give it to the goal-scorer. And he appreciated it.

As Lavoie points out, Martin St-Louis can't be the only one who speaks up and tells it like it is to the media. Caufield criticized Dobes and was rewarded by his bosses.

That can't be a coincidence. Especially since the team wasn't obligated to do so, given that all three assistant coaches for the road game were in uniform in St. Louis.


In a Nutshell

– The Brewers won the World Series.

– I feel the same way. The Stanley Cup presentation is the best there is.

– Stay tuned.

– Ouch.

– That says it all.

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