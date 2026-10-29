Cole Caufield with an “A” after criticizing Jakub Dobes: the message is clear

Tonight, Jakub Dobes will be in goal for his team.

Is this the right decision? Everyone has an opinion on the matter… including José Théodore, who doesn't understand why Jacob Fowler wasn't able to stay in net after his big game in St. Louis.

We know Dobes has to play, obviously. But it's only natural that everyone has an opinion on the matter, since goalies have been THE number one topic in Montreal since the start of the regular season.

If Dobes is the talk of the town, it's because he hasn't been doing what he's supposed to do for quite a while now. And that's reflected in his performances.

The last time we saw him in action, Dobes took that stupid penalty against the Sharks. Since then, he hasn't played a single game—including the Heritage Classic and the game in St. Louis, a city that's important to him.

After his game against the Sharks, Jakub Dobes even had Cole Caufield, one of the team's leaders, take the fall for his unnecessary penalty.

That caused quite a stir.

And as Renaud Lavoie mentioned last night on JiC, the Canadiens sent a message to everyone by giving Caufield an “A” ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blues.

It was a career first for the forward, who “embodies the culture” of the Habs, according to his coach.

According to the insider, there's clearly a connection between Caufield stepping up in the locker room and the appearance of an “A” on his jersey Tuesday night.

Because no, the Habs didn't want to take it away from Jake Evans just for the sake of it: they mainly wanted to give it to the goal-scorer. And he appreciated it.

As Lavoie points out, Martin St-Louis can't be the only one who speaks up and tells it like it is to the media. Caufield criticized Dobes and was rewarded by his bosses.

That can't be a coincidence. Especially since the team wasn't obligated to do so, given that all three assistant coaches for the road game were in uniform in St. Louis.

In a Nutshell

– The Brewers won the World Series.

It was an extraordinary year in 2026. https://t.co/IexQRhWw4O https://t.co/65kd1Akuvz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 29, 2026

– I feel the same way. The Stanley Cup presentation is the best there is.

Love that the NHL presents the Stanley Cup to the team captain and the players who actually won it—not the team owner—unlike what happens with the World Series, the Super Bowl, and the NBA championship. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 29, 2026

– Stay tuned.

🔥🔥🔥- EXCLUSIVE: All the latest news on the CF Montréal situation and its chances of eventually being sold!⚽️📻💵 @MLS @985Sports @LangloisMario #SportsFans https://t.co/Va4gJFJs0x — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) October 28, 2026

– Ouch.

Final score. Final score. #CFMTL https://t.co/FStAetw0qZ — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) October 29, 2026

– That says it all.