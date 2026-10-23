Victory: The Canadiens finally hold a 3-1 lead

Raphael Simard
Victory: The Canadiens finally hold a 3-1 lead
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Habs began their four-game road trip without Nick Suzuki.

Jacob Fowler returned to goal.

Here are the lineups:

The Hawks wasted no time getting on the board.

Connor Bedard capitalized on some great work by the linesman to score the first goal of the game.

Let's just say he was targeted throughout the game after that goal.

He wasn't happy after that collision with Phillip Danault.

Before the end of the period, however, the Habs tied the game.

Assisted by Kirby Dach and Owen Beck, Jake Evans scored his first goal of the season. In fact, it was his first point.

With Suzuki out, Jake Evans wants to be recognized as the team's number one center.

He scored his second goal of the night with this perfect shot into the top corner.

And he picked up an assist on Kaiden Guhle's goal late in the period.

3-1.

The Canadiens have let 3-1 leads slip away time and time again this season.

Not this time.

Final score: 4-1. In his return to action, Mike Matheson scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

The Habs will be in Winnipeg to face the Jets on Sundayby Connor Hellebuyck as part of the Heritage Classic.

Jakub Dobes or Fowler—who had the better game? He stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.


Overtime

– Oh.

– I'm not surprised anymore.

– Victory for the Rocket—their seventh in a row.

– What a season!

– Finally.

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