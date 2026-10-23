Victory: The Canadiens finally hold a 3-1 lead

The Habs began their four-game road trip without Nick Suzuki.

Jacob Fowler returned to goal.

Here are the lineups:

– Captain Nick Suzuki is out of the Habs' lineup for the first time in his career – Oliver Kapanen is the first-line center with Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield – Mike Matheson returns, paired with Lane Hutson – Noah Dobson on the third pairing with Arber Xhekaj – Jacob Fowler starts in goalhttps://t.co/3ByOrL0f5M — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2026

Kantserov-Bedard-Kane

Bertuzzi-Frondell-Teravainen

Moore-Nazar-Donato

Smith-Greene-Greenway Vlasic-Cole

Kaiser-Levshunov

Del Mastro-Rinzel Knight Although Andrew Mangiapane was activated, he will sit out. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) October 23, 2026

The Hawks wasted no time getting on the board.

Connor Bedard capitalized on some great work by the linesman to score the first goal of the game.

BEDSY WITH A BEAUTY He opens the scoring for the @NHLBlackhawks! https://t.co/MRZnTLtcpj — NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2026

Let's just say he was targeted throughout the game after that goal.

He wasn't happy after that collision with Phillip Danault.

Connor Bedard and Danault got into it after Danault clipped Bedard https://t.co/ENRxgznPDd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 24, 2026

Before the end of the period, however, the Habs tied the game.

Assisted by Kirby Dach and Owen Beck, Jake Evans scored his first goal of the season. In fact, it was his first point.

Jake shows us the Evans-tail of his talent For Evans' sake, we need to see this one again #GoHabsGo https://t.co/mzmkNGZtQq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2026

With Suzuki out, Jake Evans wants to be recognized as the team's number one center.

He scored his second goal of the night with this perfect shot into the top corner.

Jake Evans beats Spencer Knight for his second of the night https://t.co/YOLCergha4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 24, 2026

And he picked up an assist on Kaiden Guhle's goal late in the period.

3-1.

A shot with some ̶̶̶̶̶̶ Guhle They say blondes have more fun #GoHabsGo https://t.co/n7LOWjmFK5 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2026

The Canadiens have let 3-1 leads slip away time and time again this season.

Not this time.

Final score: 4-1. In his return to action, Mike Matheson scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

The Habs will be in Winnipeg to face the Jets on Sunday by Connor Hellebuyck as part of the Heritage Classic.

Jakub Dobes or Fowler—who had the better game? He stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

Overtime

– Oh.

Second straight game for Draper watching the Canadiens. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 24, 2026

– I'm not surprised anymore.

“Babe, don't wake up—Josh Anderson obviously didn't score on the breakaway” https://t.co/gbxtRQ4og7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2026

– Victory for the Rocket—their seventh in a row.

WINNINGGGGGG https://t.co/gZW92uZ4n3 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 24, 2026

– What a season!

The @MTLAlouettes finish the season with their 14th regular-season win! — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 24, 2026

– Finally.